Brazil failure

ot only that, the paper noted that some of the mosquitos likely have "hybrid vigor," in which a hybrid of the natural with the gene-edited created "a more robust population than the pre-release population"

which may be more resistant to insecticides, in short, resistant "super mosquitoes."

Oxitec, Gates and DARPA

Entomological Warfare?

They are in former Soviet Union countries such as Georgia and Ukraine, the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa.