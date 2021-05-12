© Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo



"New, friendly relations are flowering... we are witnessing the last vestiges of what has been known as the Arab-Israeli conflict".

"violates the resolutions of international legitimacy, and undermines the chances of resuming the peace process to achieve security and stability in the region".

Defeat from the Jaws of Victory

"The project to establish Israel as a Jewish state has never been in more peril than it is now, when it thinks it is on the cusp of victory. For the real earthquake rumbling is not the one that signals an end of conflict, nor is it rumbling in the West Bank or Gaza. It is shaking Israel, in Jerusalem and in the territory it took in 1948. The protesters are young, fearless, and leaderless. All think of themselves not as citizens of Israel, but as Palestinians whose land and rights have been taken over by the Israeli state."

"The forced removal of long-time Palestinian residents in Sheikh Jarrah is abhorrent and unacceptable. The administration should make clear to the Israeli Government that these evictions are illegal and must stop immediately."

"The United States must speak out strongly against the violence by Government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank and make clear that the evictions of Palestinian families must not go forward."

The Own Goal

How Israeli government violence at the al-Aqsa mosque is a moment of hubris that is galvanising global opposition.When Israeli Occupation Forces invaded al-Aqsa mosque during the final Friday prayers of Ramadan, spraying Palestinian worshippers with tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades, leaving hundreds injured and dozens hospitalised,Future historians may mark this unjustifiable attack and the week leading up to it as the point in which Israel, like the mythological Icarus, flew too close to the sun,Israel believes it can do whatever wants, whenever it wants and to whomever, it wants - secure in the knowledge that the United States and its Arab neighbours have its back,the architect of Donald Trump's so-called "Deal of the Century," who wrote in an op-ed last month:including United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain,They also have protested against the violent expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes in the occupied Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, saying Israel's plan to violently evict people from their homesThese governments promised their peopleThat lie has now been exposed.of Israeli security forces shooting unarmed and peaceful protesters in the back, throwing young girls to the ground, kicking men in the groin and running over crowds on horsebackand as thousands of Jewish settlers march in the streets of Jerusalem, chanting "Death to Arabs," Israel's allies in the Middle East, Europe and the United States are now left with little place to hide.More worrying to Israel's aims of displacing Palestinians from Jerusalem to secure the future of the ancient city as a Jewish capital for the Jewish people (ethnic cleansing by any other name) is the fact thatDavid Hearst, editor-in-chief for Middle East Eye, notes:For now, theoffering only a generic call for "calm" and dialogue,on the new President, as prominent and universally respected human rights groups accuse Israel of operating a regime of "apartheid" in the Palestinian Territories and asto condemn Israel's grotesque and barbaric crimes over the weekend and crimes against humanity, generally.Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted:With polls showing declining support for Israel in the US and UK, and growing support for the Palestinian people, Israel's policies are coming under increasing scrutiny from a global audience. The unjustified use of violence against peaceful worshippers and protestors promises only to exacerbate negative sentiment towards the self-proclaimed Jewish state.That said, Israel's path began long before this weekend's round of violence.As a result, many younger Americans and Europeans no longer speak of the Israel-Palestinian conflict in the benign geopolitical speak of their parents. Instead of using euphemisms such as "clashes," "conflict," "disputed territory" and "ancient rivalries," today's young adults are echoing the language of the Palestinian street in speaking out against occupation, colonisation, apartheid and ethnic cleansing.If Israel viewed BDS as a pesky antagonist before the weekend, then it's likely it will soon see it as a major threat.This is an own goal of biblical proportions, one that may have triggered the start of the end for Israel's occupation and colonisation of the Palestinian Territories.