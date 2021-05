© Reuters / Fred Prouser



Piling onto pressure from Amazon, Netflix and social justice activists, the network NBC said it won't televise next year's Golden Globe Awards, citing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) slow pace of promised reforms."We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," NBC said in a statement on Monday. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."Founded in 1943, the HFPA started handing out Golden Globes a year later.Real trouble began in late April, after the Times revealed that HPFA's eight-term president, South African journalist Philip Berk, sent out an email describing Black Lives Matter as a "racist hate movement" run by a "self-proclaimed 'trained Marxist'," a reference to Patrisse Cullors HFPA remains "dedicated to becoming a better organization and an example of diversity, transparency and accountability in the industry," said its president, Turkish journalist Ali Sar. That was not enough for the activists, however.Condemnations also came from Time's Up, an organization led by former Obama staffer Tina Tchen that aims to "change culture, companies, and laws in order to make work safe, fair, and dignified for women of all kinds," as well as the racial advocacy group Color of Change.Netflix chimed in as well, with co-CEO Ted Sarandos declaring on Thursday that the proposed new policies will not "tackle the HFPA's systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate," so the streaming platform was suspending activities "until more meaningful changes are made."Sarandos added that "all of us have more work to do to create an equitable and inclusive industry."Warner Media and Amazon followed suit, with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke saying they've been boycotting the HFPA already and will continue to do so until "a sincere and significant resolution."Pressure on the HFPA began after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPS), which awards the Oscars, mandated new diversity standards, to be fully implemented by 2024.