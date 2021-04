The former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association sent an email calling Black Lives Matter a racist movement, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.The former president of the association that hands out the Golden Globes awards, Phil Berk, also described Patrisse Cullors , a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, as a "self-proclaimed 'trained Marxist" in the email, which the Times reported was sent to the press association's members, staff and its general counsel and chief operating officer, Gregory Goeckner.The article that Berk shared took issue with Cullors buying a $1.4 million California home after national outrage and protests on racial injustice happened last summer.This year's Golden Globes winners did include several Black artists, such as Daniel Kaluuya for supporting actor for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, and Andra Day for best actress in The United States vs. Billie Holliday. The late Chadwick Boseman also won best actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.Members of HFPA's Board responded openly denounced Berk over the email.The Hill has reached out to Black Lives Matter to comment on Berk's remarks.