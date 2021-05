© Dcip



"Israeli forces routinely unlawfully kill Palestinian children with impunity, using intentional lethal force against Palestinian children when they pose no threat," said Ayed Abu Eqtaish, Accountability Program Director at DCIP. "Systemic impunity has fostered a context where Israeli forces know no bounds."

"However, investigations and evidence collected by DCIP regularly suggest that Israeli forces use lethal force against Palestinian children in circumstances that may amount to extrajudicial or wilful killings," the group said.

The teen, identified as Saeed Odeh, 16, a resident of the village of Odala, was shot by Israeli forces with live ammunition around 9:00 p.m., according to Defense for Children International - Palestine (DCIP). He was evacuated by Palestinian Red Crescent medics to a hospital in Nablus city, where he was pronounced dead.An Israeli army spokesperson told AFP that there were clashes between soldiers and Palestinians at the entrance of the town, and alleged that Molotov cocktails had been thrown at the soldiers.The army said that the soldiers "acted to stop the suspects by opening fire on them."The office of the Palestinian president condemned the killing as an "extrajudicial execution," sayingLocals from Odala and the surrounding villages told Reuters thatAccording to Palestinian media, Israeli forces had been blockading Odala and the neighboring town of Beita for three days as part of a manhunt for a Palestinian shooter who opened fire on three Israelis at a military checkpoint in the West Bank earlier this week.The manhunt resulted in widespread search and arrest campaigns in the northern West Bank, and sparked a number of confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces, as well as an uptick in settler violence against Palestinians and their property.The killing of Odeh sparked an outpouring of grief and frustration on social media, as Palestinians condemned the killing of the teen, who was according to family and friends, an avid soccer player with dreams of one day making the Palestinian national team.DCIP highlighted that"intentional lethal force is only justified in circumstances where a direct threat to life or of serious injury is present."