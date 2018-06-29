© Chris Boland/Flickr



Palestinian Journalists' Club (PJC) yesterday hailed BBC broadcaster Andrew Marr after he disclosing Israel's crimes against Palestinian children in Gaza, the Safa news agency reported.In a statement, the PJC called for the BBC to stand of the side of humanity and remain objective in reporting the news and not to ignore the Israeli crimes against Palestinian civilians.It stressed that the occupation's violations amount to "flagrant war crimes and crimes against humanity and they cannot be covered up."The BBC broadcaster said in April as he was speaking about the killing of Syrian children by chemical weapons at the hands of the Assad regime: "And the Middle East is aflame again.," referring to the killing of Palestinian children in Gaza.The BBC claimed that Andrew Marr had "risked misleading audiences on a material point," noting that he was in breach of its editorial guidelines.