At least 25 people have been killed after heavily armed police stormed one of Rio de Janeiro's largest favelas in pursuit of drug traffickers, in what was the deadliest raid in the city's history.About 200 members of Rio's civil police launched their incursion into Jacarezinho in the early hours of Thursday, sprinting into the vast redbrick community as a bullet-proof helicopter circled overhead with snipers poised on each side. By lunchtime at least 25 people were reported dead, among them André Frias, a drug squad officer who was shot in the head. Police and local media described the other victims as "suspects" but offered no immediate evidence for that claim.Police officials and their cheerleaders in Rio's tabloid press celebrated the mission as an essential attack on the drug gangs who have for decades used the favelas as their bases. "It would be great if the police could launch two operations like this every day to free Rio de Janeiro from the traffickers, or at least reduce their power," the host of Balanço Geral, a popular television crime show, told viewers saluting what he called the "surgical" strike.Pablo Nunes, a public security expert from the same group, said the assault had claimed more lives than one of the most notorious slaughters in Rio's history: the 1993 Vigário Geral massacre in which 21 people were shot dead when police rampaged through a favela just north of Jacarezinho. "It is unbelievable, despicable," said Nunes.Before Thursday Rio's most deadly police operation had taken place in 2007 when 19 people lost their lives during a raid on the nearby Complexo do Alemão community.Located in north Rio, a 20-minute drive from Ipanema beach, Jacarezinho is home to tens of thousands of working-class Brazilians and has long been a bastion of one of Brazil's most important criminal organizations, the Red Command.Santos Silva said his city's war on drugs was effective when it came to killing but did nothing to protect citizens or reduce crime. "It's repugnant," he said of the photographs showing Jacarezinho's streets littered with dead bodies."Irrespective of whether they were 'traffickers' or residents, these are lives, these are bodies - somebody's child, somebody's brother," Santos Silva added. "There's no way of looking at these photos and not wanting to cry over just how sick our society it."