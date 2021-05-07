Puppet Masters
US brainwashes the world
Paul Craig Roberts.org
Thu, 06 May 2021 02:14 UTC
Just as the US controls the international payments system, the US controls world opinion. Despite the facts that the felon George Floyd died from a fatal overdose of the dangerous opioid fentanyl, which is 100 times more potent than morphine, the world believes police officer Chauvin killed Floyd by holding his knee on Floyd's neck when in fact the police videos show that Chauvin's knee is on Floyd's shoulder blade, an approved holding technique. The jury was afraid to go against the opinion created by the presstitutes and convicted Chauvin despite the powerful evidence of his innocence. The powerlessness of facts in America today has sealed our fate.
The world believes this falsehood of Floyd's death, because the presstitute US media repeatedly showed a video conflicted by "camera perspective bias" that from its perspective makes it look as if Chauvin's knee is on Floyd's neck.
Wherever you look in the world you see that US presstitute lies — fake news — have succeeded in controlling world understanding.
This is true even in alternative media and even in English language Russian media. May 2 was the tenth anniversary of the alleged killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan by US SEALS. This story, for which no one has ever seen any evidence, has become historical fact. For example, Sputnik News accepts the entirety of the false 9/11 Osama bin Laden saga, an orchestrated account for which no one has ever seen a shred of evidence.
Writing for Sputnik, Oleg Burunov accepts the fantasy story that mastermind Osama bin Laden brought down three World Trade Center skyscrapers with two airplanes and also wrecked a section of the Pentagon. Somehow a handful of young Saudi Arabians outwitted all 17 US intelligence agencies, airport security four times on the same morning, and the entire intelligence services of NATO members and Israel. And Sputnik News believes this fantasy.
Not only this, but Oleg Burunov believes that last Sunday (May 2) is the 10th anniversary of Obama having bin Laden assassinated in Pakistan and dumped overboard off a US aircraft carrier in the Indian Ocean.
This is the official narrative, and Sputnik, Burunov, and Sputnik's editors treat it as established fact.
As I have reported so many times, Osama bin Laden died of kidney failure and other documented illnesses in late 2001, a decade prior to his second death in Pakistan. His funeral notices were everywhere, Egypt and even Fox news.
As for bin Laden's second death a decade later, Pakistani national TV revealed that President Obama's claim to have killed Osama bin Laden long after his actual death is a hoax. I posted the interview with witnesses on the scene which completely destroyed the Obama regime's lie that was broadcast to the world. Here is the Pakistani TV interview.
Here is my interview with Julian Charles of themindrenewed.com, Osama bin Laden-The Man Who Died Twice.
As George Orwell said, who controls the present controls the past. Who controls the past controls the future. The US monopoly on news means the US controls explanations for the entire world with the exception of China, Iran, and North Korea. How wise Russia is to the US media is unclear. Russian English language news services have been forced to register as foreign agents (no other foreign news services have had this requirement except the Iranians), and are perhaps worried that they will be closed down if they depart too often from the official narratives. Locating those news services in the US where they can be intimidated was a mistake.
Apparently the Russians believed that free speech existed in the US.
Ever since Putin announced those years ago that the uni-polar world was no longer, Washington has been demonizing Russia. For reasons difficult to understand the Kremlin has tolerated Russia's demonization and that of the Russian president. By seeming to acquiesce in its own demonization, the Kremlin has contributed to the success of American propaganda.
Perhaps the problem is that Russia cannot comprehend the disrespect for truth that the US media and government symbolize.