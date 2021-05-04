No more tests

Demark to reopen schools and permit range of indoor activities

Poland easing restrictions as third wave weakens

EMA opens review of China's Sinovac coronavirus jab

People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to abide by curfews and contact restrictions in Germany under a draft law agreed by the cabinet on Tuesday., Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said., Lambrecht said."As soon as this reason ceases to exist... these restrictions should then no longer be in place," she said.Under national measures introduced in April, areas of Germany with an incidence rate of more than 100 new infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days must introduceBut people who have been vaccinated, or who have recovered from Covid and therefore have natural immunity, should in future be exempt from these rules, Lambrecht said.The draft law seen by AFP would also exempt vaccinated and recovered people from quarantine rules for people returning from abroad, even from areas deemed high risk.Under the new regulations, vaccinated and recovered people would also be exempt from this requirement.Some German states, including Berlin and Bavaria,when they go shopping or visit the hairdresser.The Bavarian cabinet on Tuesday also signed off a plan to allow hotels, holiday homes and campsites to open in regions with low incidence rates from 21 May.However,, with numbers of new infections remaining consistently highBut the campaign has since picked up pace, with more than a million jabs issued in one day last week, and new infection numbers have started to come down.The Robert Koch Institute health agency recorded 7,534 new infections in the past 24 hours on Tuesday and 315 deaths, with a national incidence rate of 141.4.But despite these successes, critics say it is too soon to be lifting restrictions.Ute Teichert, the head of the Federal Association of German Public Health Officers, said it was "imperative that vaccinated people continue to be tested"."Without comprehensive testing, we will lose sight of the incidence of infections - especially with regard to virus variants," she told the Funke media group on Tuesday."We must not make the mistake of jeopardising the successes achieved by the national 'emergency brake'," he warned, referring to the national restrictive measures introduced in April.The Nordic country has avoided a third wave of Covid-19 with, which drove down daily infections from several thousand to between 500 and 800 in recent months."Denmark needs to get back to normal as fast as possible, and it has to happen responsibly," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said today.Older primary school students in Denmark will also be allowed to return full-timeUnder the new plan agreed between the government and most politicians, theatres, concert venues, cinemas and gyms can reopen this Thursday, 6 May.Older primary school students will also be allowed to return to school full-time.The limit on indoor public gatherings will be raised from 10 to 25 people, althoughThe outdoor limit is generally being raised from 50 to 75 people, but a specific cap of 2,000 attendees at outdoor concerts will rule out many events, including Roskilde, one of Europe's largest music and culture festivals, which said it would not be going ahead this year.Poland is easing its pandemic restrictions from today as the country's third coronavirus wave continues to weaken.Just a few weeks ago Poland's health system had been overwhelmed but yesterday the country recorded its lowest number of new Covid infections in three months.In total, the country of 38 million has reported 2,805,756 cases and 68,105 deaths.Poland's vaccination rollout is also starting to accelerate following a boost in vaccine supplies., has registered 14,950 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday.The figure compared with 14,911 cases during the corresponding period last week., taking the total to 14,091. The deaths registeredSweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' butThe European Medicines Agency said it has started a "rolling review" of China's Sinovac coronavirus jab, a process that could lead to eventual approval for the European market.The EMA's human medicines committee's "decision to start the rolling review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies (non-clinical data) and clinical studies," the Amsterdam-based agency said.