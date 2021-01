© Sputnik / Aerolíneas Argentinas Airline



Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, accused "some countries and their giant pharmaceutical companies" of working to block Sputnik V from entering the foreign market

The European Medicines Agency is considering an application to approve the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, to protect the EU against coronavirus infection, the team behind the jab says.In a Tweet on Wednesday, the developers of the Russian-made formula said they had met with the European Union's (EU) healthcare regulator just one day prior. According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which financed the vaccine, they "filed for Sputnik V's registration in the EU and expect it to be reviewed in February. Based on these reviews, the EMA will decide on authorization of Sputnik V for the EU." While the process of approving a vaccine usually takes weeks, it has been expedited during the pandemic.have branded the situation "unacceptable" and warned it "decreases the credibility of the vaccination process."In a statement last week, the US drug giant, also known for commercializing erectile dysfunction pill Viagra, saidRussia made headlines in August when it became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against Covid-19. While a number of international scientists and commentators criticized the move as premature, the team behind its development say it was made on the basis of promising clinical trial results, published in The Lancet medical journal.Since then,, respectively. This potentially gives it an edge for use in widescale distribution.Hungary risked a diplomatic row with Brussels over the Moscow-made Sputnik V when it announced it was exploring importing vials of it for research and testing. Eric Mamer, a representative of the European Commission, told journalists that there was "no question" that any vaccine made available in any EU country would first have to be approved by its own centralized regulator. "We are not in negotiations with either Russian or Chinese companies," Mamer said. "That is the European vaccine strategy. All member states have signed up to this process."In December, Russian President Vladimir. "These aspirations are not just noticed by the Kremlin, but they are visible with the naked eye," Peskov said. "The competition is very tough, but it is good when this competition is, in fact, fair."The Kremlin's comments came after a spokesman forsaid Major-General Igor Konashenkov. "Successful practical experience, as well as immunity formed in leadership and soldiers of various units, is a guarantee of its efficiency and safety."