© Alex Ellinghausen



Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge says he's concerned by the level of emphasis given to teaching First Nations perspectives in the draft national curriculum, while the proposed changes have also been criticised by some Christian groups.As the revised curriculum fired up debate over the teaching of nation's foundations, Mr Tudge said he would be "looking for some changes" before he'd be prepared to give it his approval."I think it is a good development that the draft national curriculum includes more emphasis on Indigenous history. I think we should honour our Indigenous history and teach that well," Mr Tudge said on Sky News on Friday.Mr Tudge, along with the state and territory education ministers, is required to sign off on the final curriculum, which is expected to be ready by the end of the year after 10 weeks of public consultation.Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt said it was important for students to learn about Australia's Indigenous heritage but would not be drawn on the specific proposals."It is important that all Australian students are provided the opportunity to learn about the depth, wealth and diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander 65,000-year-old history and cultures and we want to ensure teachers are appropriately supported to embed Indigenous Australian perspectives in this their classroom practice," Mr Wyatt said.Australian education ministers held their regular education council meeting on Friday, with one source saying the response to the curriculum revision was "lukewarm".Dallas McInerney, chief executive of Catholic Schools NSW, said some of the proposed revisions required further consideration and rebalancing, "particularly assumptions that seek to inform a curriculum which has Australia's Christian identity being heritage and past tense."But Mark Spencer, the director of public policy at Christian Schools Australia, welcomed the changes around Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander histories, saying CSA hoped it would lead to a greater understanding of different perspectives."We need to be realistic and acknowledge the enormous impact of both Christian and Christian organisations on the shape of modern Australia and the framework of Judeo-Christian thinking and beliefs as the basis for the common values in our society for the last 200-odd years," he said."To ignore this would be equally as harmful to our future as a nation as ignoring the views and perspectives of our First Nations Australians. We want to take the time to consider the proposals as a whole rather than react narrowly to the phrase 'Christian heritage'." Lisa Visentin is a federal political reporter at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, covering education and communications. Jordan Baker is Education Editor of The Sydney Morning Herald