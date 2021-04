© Focus Features, Universal Pictures

By Charlie Stone, author and journalist who has worked for the BBC, several national newspapers in the UK and international media.

The English novelist's tea drinking is being subjected to "historical interrogation" over its slavery links and "Regency-era colonialism" in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests. Why? Who cares?What good does it do anyway, all this picking away at the past?'Pride and Prejudice' author Jane Austen and her characters often drank tea and plopped sugar into their cups. They also wore cotton. All products linked to the slave trade. Yup, that's true.So what?Ah, but her father, Rev. George Austen, you see - at one time he was the trustee of a sugar plantation on the Caribbean island of Antigua. Her dad, though - I'm just saying - didn't actually write any of those books beloved by millions for over 200 years.Again though, so what?The author's house in Chawton, Hampshire, where she wrote 'Emma' and 'Mansfield Park', is now the Jane Austen's House Museum and future displays will analyse all this colonial era stuff.As Lizzie Dunford, the museum's director, told the Telegraph: "This is just the start of a steady and considered process of historical interrogation. The slave trade and the consequences of Regency-era Colonialism touched every family of means during the period. Jane Austen's family were no exception."Well, of course, Lizzie. Exactly!Tea drinking and that sedate society of the middle classes of her era is pretty much what most of her books are all about. Her novels - 'Pride and Prejudice', 'Sense and Sensibility', 'Persuasion', 'Northanger Abbey' - must have been pretty damned good though, if you think about it. They have most certainly withstood the proverbial test of time. She died in 1817.And there are signposts all over Hampshire, proudly declaring "Welcome to Jane Austen Country." Protesters will no doubt have them on a list so they can be toppled or recycled in the name of some Hampshire-born activist nobody has ever heard of.The Trust's list also, of course, came out after the Black Lives Matter protests last year. Researchers found that one third of its protected sites had ties to the "sometimes-uncomfortable role that Britain, and Britons, have played in global history."And how far do the woke mob wanna go back into the fat folds of time? The Roman emperors did more than a few nasty things, and let's not get started on the Mongols , the Assyrians and myriad other cruel and bloodthirsty regimes in history. Dig back far enough and everybody is almost certainly linked by blood to a psychopathic killer, a rapist or - worse to the warped woke abyss we seem to be falling into - an ancestor who may have been slightly offensive to a transgender woman.Oh, plus they want control over those who were never actually alive in the first place - the characters in her books: Mr. Darcy, Sir Walter Elliott, Elizabeth Bennett, the Dashwoods. They do know that none of these people ever actually breathed any air, polluted or otherwise?And that means no more Ernest Hemingways, Stephen Kings, Cormac McCarthys. No more Jane Austens. And William Shakespeares? Forget it.