© Handout



© Handout



Sixteen childrenon Tuesday when a knife-wielding man ran amok in a kindergarten in southern China., according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV.The incident happened at a school in the city of Beilu in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, the report said, adding that police had detained a suspect and were investigating the cause of the attack.The Jimu News website identified the attacker asIn a post on its Weibo social media account the website said the kindergarten was in the town of Xinfeng, which has a population of about 50,000 people., the report said.Images shared online showed children bleeding from their wounds and being taken to hospital for treatment.Others showedin response to an appeal sent out by the local authorities.