Society's Child
16 children stabbed in Chinese kindergarten as man goes on rampage
Josephine Ma
South China Morning Post
Wed, 28 Apr 2021 19:16 UTC
South China Morning Post
Wed, 28 Apr 2021 19:16 UTC
Two of the youngsters suffered "relatively serious" injuries, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV.
The incident happened at a school in the city of Beilu in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, the report said, adding that police had detained a suspect and were investigating the cause of the attack.
The Jimu News website identified the attacker as a 25-year-old man and quoted witnesses as saying he appeared to have mental health problems.
When the public realised what was happening, a group of people armed with sticks encircled the attacker to stop him from escaping while they waited for the police to arrive, the report said.
Images shared online showed children bleeding from their wounds and being taken to hospital for treatment.
Others showed members of the public queuing up to donate blood in response to an appeal sent out by the local authorities.
Comment: See also:
- China school stabbing: Video shows blood-soaked kids rushed to hospital after security guard stabs 39 (2020)
- 7 schoolchildren killed and 19 wounded in stabbing attack in China (2018)
- Female kindergarten teacher handed death sentence for poisoning dozens of children in China
- Kindergarten teachers arrested, caught on camera stabbing children with paperclips because they refused to nap
See Also:
Latest News
- Best of the Web: Indian study finds smokers, people with 'O' blood group less vulnerable to Covid-19
- Washington rejected Moscow's offer of complete reset in Russia-US relations shortly after inauguration of Biden, FM Lavrov reveals
- UK govt tenders suggest London may enforce lockdowns until at least 2022
- 16 children stabbed in Chinese kindergarten as man goes on rampage
- The West goes insane over Ukraine: RT's Renegade Inc. talks with Dmitry Orlov & Alex Krainer
- The targets of Biden's war on 'domestic extremists' may not be who you think
- Zelensky pitches summit with Putin at the Vatican, talk about peace, not war
- The costs of Canada's lockdown far outweigh the benefits, argues new study
- Ukraine refuses to negotiate with the DPR and LPR, thus publicly disavowing the Minsk agreements
- Homeland Security launches a review of domestic extremism in its ranks
- Biden cuts reporter's questions short: 'I'm really going to be in trouble'; full transcript
- Leaked from US lab? Head of Russia's parliament Volodin offers new 'explanation for origin of Covid-19
- California has rejected 19.8% of signatures in Gavin Newsom recall effort
- Florida: Releasing a billion genetically engineered mosquitos in the Keys to reduce species-carrying diseases is 'TERRORISM'
- Go woke, lose clout: Census shows Texas, Florida have gained congressional seats, California loses for the first time
- Fauci gets mad at Joe Rogan for daring to say that young and healthy people should NOT get vaccinated
- Union chief says Albuquerque, New Mexico cops leaving riot team in droves: 'Tired of being political pawns'
- Biden wore mask during zoom call in case COVID had mutated into a computer virus
- Media dons kid gloves for Creepy Joe: WaPo drops presidential fact-checking database they maintained under Trump after Biden's 100 days
- Woke capitalism wants to dictate how we think and is one of the biggest threats to democracy
- Washington rejected Moscow's offer of complete reset in Russia-US relations shortly after inauguration of Biden, FM Lavrov reveals
- UK govt tenders suggest London may enforce lockdowns until at least 2022
- The West goes insane over Ukraine: RT's Renegade Inc. talks with Dmitry Orlov & Alex Krainer
- The targets of Biden's war on 'domestic extremists' may not be who you think
- Zelensky pitches summit with Putin at the Vatican, talk about peace, not war
- The costs of Canada's lockdown far outweigh the benefits, argues new study
- Ukraine refuses to negotiate with the DPR and LPR, thus publicly disavowing the Minsk agreements
- Homeland Security launches a review of domestic extremism in its ranks
- Biden cuts reporter's questions short: 'I'm really going to be in trouble'; full transcript
- Leaked from US lab? Head of Russia's parliament Volodin offers new 'explanation for origin of Covid-19
- Media dons kid gloves for Creepy Joe: WaPo drops presidential fact-checking database they maintained under Trump after Biden's 100 days
- Covidiot: Biden wore a mask during VIRTUAL climate summit to 'send a message' to the world, White House says
- Goebbels is alive in Nicaragua: The relentless US lies and subterfuge are set against one of the most successful countries in Central America
- French defense minister threatens 'sanctions' against ex-generals behind open letter blasting Islamism and 'suburban hordes'
- Czech senators mull HIGH TREASON lawsuit for President Zeman after he cast doubt on Russian role in 2014 ammo blast
- Germany's new lockdown law sparks flurry of Constitutional Court complaints: 'Ineffective & disproportionate"
- Canada moves to regulate video posts on YouTube and social media: Accused of 'assault' on free speech
- Progress: Russian envoy says Iran nuclear deal talk participants have 'decided to expedite the process' of full return to 2015 agreement
- Bannon: Rachel Maddow is worried about what AZ election audit will find — she knows Georgia is next
- John Kerry under fire after allegedly confirming Israel's 'at least 200 airstrikes on Syria' to Iran's Zarif
- 16 children stabbed in Chinese kindergarten as man goes on rampage
- California has rejected 19.8% of signatures in Gavin Newsom recall effort
- Florida: Releasing a billion genetically engineered mosquitos in the Keys to reduce species-carrying diseases is 'TERRORISM'
- Go woke, lose clout: Census shows Texas, Florida have gained congressional seats, California loses for the first time
- Fauci gets mad at Joe Rogan for daring to say that young and healthy people should NOT get vaccinated
- Union chief says Albuquerque, New Mexico cops leaving riot team in droves: 'Tired of being political pawns'
- Woke capitalism wants to dictate how we think and is one of the biggest threats to democracy
- Hold the 'Cuomo chips': NY set to lift gov's no-booze-without-food rule
- Colorado cops seen laughing at elderly dementia patient they injured
- Best of the Web: Hypocrisy and hatred on display as 'inside the tenters' smear London anti-lockdown marchers
- Oklahoma governor signs 3 anti-abortion bills into law
- Florida Senate passes measure to stop social media companies from removing users from their platforms
- Poll: 73% of unvaccinated Americans say they won't take the Johnson & Johnson shot
- Australian MP blasts Facebook's 'interference' after his official page was banned for Covid-19 'misinformation'
- Debunking MSM lies about the Unite for Freedom protests
- Ontario to deploy military medical personnel claiming 'health system struggling with Covid third wave'
- Snowflake Simon & Schuster staff petition management to stop publishing Trump administration authors
- Rose McGowan on point: Democrats 'are in a cult'
- Israel is committing the crime of apartheid - Human Rights Watch
- Retaliation: Derek Chauvin's medical expert faces probe of past opinions after murder trial
- Early signs of man found buried in abandoned Saharan gold mine
- New Book: Social Darwinism and "The Hitler Problem"
- 20,000-seater gladiator arena from Roman era unearthed in Turkey
- Rare evidence of habitation in Scotland's Cairngorms after end of last Ice Age
- Noushabad: Iran's hidden underground city constructed around 224AD
- Recolonisation of Europe after the last ice age started earlier than previously thought
- Diets of Neolithic and Bronze Age peoples on the Great Hungarian Plain revealed in new study
- As Cuban chief Raul Castro leaves office, declassified CIA files expose how Washington planned to assassinate him
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Phillip Barlag: The Leadership Genius of Julius Caesar
- Archaeology in the ashes of Notre Dame
- Ancient DNA hints at complex social groupings in Neolithic Anatolia
- Ancient 'untouched and highly unusual' tomb discovered on Dingle Peninsula, Ireland
- New research reveals multipurpose nature of Australian boomerangs
- Best of the Web: Extreme weather - such as drought and floods - signals looming wars, warns medieval Korean manuscript
- Sexual division of labor in Europe evident at advent of farming
- Gagarin's history-making flight, 60 years on: How a bizarre Russian dream to resurrect the dead led to a Cold War victory in space
- Best of the Web: Leninthink
- Life And Fate: Coming to a country near you?
- Before becoming a terrorist leader, ISIS chief was a prison informer in Iraq for US
- Egyptian archaeologists reveals details of 'lost golden city of Luxor'
- Scientist: Extent of DDT dumping in Pacific is 'staggering'
- First comprehensive single-cell atlas of human teeth
- 'Deep Time' experimenters emerge from cave after 40-days
- The bro bonds of sperm whales
- Scientists probe mysterious melting of Earth's crust in Western North America
- Researchers find body's natural pain killers can be enhanced, while reducing side effects of opioids
- Hubble captures giant star AG Carinae on the edge of destruction
- New radar can 'scan' Earth's surface through any obstacle, created by Russia's MIET
- Dolphins learn the 'names' of their friends to form teams - first time recorded in animal kingdom
- China eyes asteroid defence system, comet mission
- Climate shifted axis of the Earth in 1990s, new study suggests
- The effects of solar flares on Earth's magnetosphere
- Tiny newfound 'Unicorn' is closest known black hole to Earth
- Chernobyl's liquidators didn't pass on radiation damage to their children
- Russian military reportedly creates 'dead zones' for enemy drones and cruise missiles
- Two weeks to slow global warming: Scientists suggest humanity may be able to avoid climate catastrophes with quick, controversial interventions
- NASA to participate in tabletop exercise simulating asteroid impact
- Largest flare from sun's nearest neighbor breaks records
- Study says nuclear fallout showing up in U.S. honey decades after bomb tests
- Mystery solved: Scientists crack 'the Brazil-nut' puzzle, how do the largest nuts rise to the top?
- Floods affect 1,700 families in Barbacoas, Colombia
- Two basking sharks wash up within days on coast of West Cork, Ireland
- Swedish islanders warned to 'stay away from explosive whale'
- Endangered blue whale washes up on beach in Namibia
- Dogs kill 7-year-old girl and seriously injure her mother in Garner, North Carolina
- Lightning kills 2 brothers in Sunamganj, Bangladesh
- Intense lightning display turns night into day in Malaga, Spain
- Plague of locusts hits southern Israel
- 'Massive jolts' felt across northeast India as shallow M6.0 earthquake strikes Assam
- Flash floods around Mecca, Saudi Arabia
- Very strong mag. 6.1 earthquake - Bismarck Sea, Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, 27 April
- Siberian tiger attacks farm worker and then car in Chinese village
- Temps plummet below zero, early snow falls in South Island, New Zealand
- At least 15 dead in glacier avalanche in Uttarakhand, India (UPDATE)
- Two Punjab soldiers die in avalanche at Siachen Glacier, India
- Massive sinkholes open across Turkish farmland
- Rare V-shaped sun halo captured over Florida
- Heavy rains kill 3 in Hai,Tanzania - over 4,000 displaced
- Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupts, spewing ash up to 1,000 meters
- Fifth whale washes up dead in San Francisco Bay in less than a month
- Meteor fireball widely reported over southern France
- Lyrid fireball over the Mediterranean (April 23)
- Dozens report bright meteor fireball in New Hampshire skies
- Meteor fireball blaze caught on police body cam at Surfers Paradise, Australia
- Bolide over Cádiz and Málaga, Spain (April 20th)
- Fireball spotted above Bournemouth, UK
- Meteor fireball blazes over Ohio
- The amazing 'fireballs' over North Wales which have left plenty of people puzzled
- Spectacular meteor fireball flies across Spain
- Loud 'boom', shaking in Charlotte, North Carolina was not an earthquake
- Basingstoke, UK residents baffled by 'loud bang that shook the ground'
- 'What is that in the sky?' Floridians catch meteor fireball's close brush with Earth
- Bright meteor fireball turns the Central Asian night sky green
- Meteor fireball observed over Scotland
- Meteor fireball over Sevilla and Cádiz, Spain (4 April)
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 1)
- Fireball spotted over Oshkosh, Wisconsin
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Denmark
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain on March 28
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky from New Hampshire to North Carolina
- Best of the Web: Indian study finds smokers, people with 'O' blood group less vulnerable to Covid-19
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Best Reasons Not to Get a Covid Shot
- Best of the Web: Is the coronavirus vaccine a ticking time-bomb?
- Covid's IFR just keeps dropping
- MIT researchers challenge indoor social distancing rules: 'No safer at 60 feet than 6 feet'
- Covid can cause more pregnancy complications than thought - but only if the woman is suffering symptoms
- New study on face-masks highlights problems with safety and efficacy
- Covid19: Prior infection vs vaccination
- Army's own vaccine that could fight COVID variants begins clinical trials
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Kids and Covid Shots
- Feeling hungry all the time? Study confirms link to blood glucose levels
- Sweden's Professor Johan Giesecke, epidemiologist: "I think I got most things right, actually"
- Stanford study quietly published at NIH.gov proves face masks are absolutely worthless against Covid
- FDA to extend Emergency Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine to adolescents without advice from Advisory Committee
- 18 reasons I won't be getting a Covid Vaccine
- Psychedelic experience may not be required for psilocybin's antidepressant-like benefits
- Oxygen therapy and saturation levels
- Booster shots may be needed within 12 months, US officials say
- CDC says the 3,005 recorded deaths following COVID-19 experimental "vaccines" total MORE than vaccine deaths for last 13+ years
- New gene discovered that could revolutionize heart attack treatment
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- How dreams change under authoritarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study says ignorance and overconfidence affect intuitive thinking
- New study reveals brain basis of psychopathy
- The Slave, The Orator & The Emperor: Stoicism in the age of Covid and other insanities
- New blueprint of brain connections uncovers extensive reach of central regulator
- We have many more than five senses — here's how to make the most of them
- The "mind viruses" creating social justice warriors
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Campy Covers, Deep Psychology: Discover a Most Surprising Oasis of Virtue and Values
- Blood and soul: An essay in metagenetics
- Best of the Web: Michel Foucault, most-cited academic ever and father of woke ideology, outed as pedophile
- New study says hypnosis changes the way our brain processes information
- SOTT Focus: The Emerging Totalitarian Dystopia: Interview With Professor Mattias Desmet
- Reading minds with Ultrasound
- Some genes come to life in the brain after death says new research
- A mind made out of silk?
- Study shows stronger brain activity after writing on paper than on tablet or smartphone
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Biden wore mask during zoom call in case COVID had mutated into a computer virus
- LA homeless man feels unsafe as limos full of drug addicts and perverts show up in his neighborhood
- Chicago Police now required to ask for criminals' consent before arresting them
- BLM founder reminds everyone justice won't fully be served until she can buy a 5th house
- Dungeons & Dragons players rejoice! New 100-Sided die issued for determining your character's gender
- CNN introduces segment where they rant about what Trump would have tweeted if he hadn't gotten kicked off of Twitter
- College student aces final exam by just answering 'racism!' to every question
- Minneapolis business owner prudently ups her peaceful protest insurance
- Russians say LMAO after Salisbury poisoning suspects linked to explosion at Czech ammo depot: 'Did they shake Biden's stairs too?'
- BLM founder calls for abolishing police in all the areas where she doesn't live
- 'We're not tearing up the Constitution, we're untearing it,' say Dems while ripping the Constitution apart
- Minneapolis City Council to offer looting passports to 'peaceful protesters'
- In effort to boost ratings, CNN showing reruns of the Russia investigation
- Flashback: Nike releases commemorative shoe to honor looters
- Immigrant who lived off welfare dies in England
- Return to normal: Texas announces they will go back to shooting people wearing masks on the assumption they're stagecoach robbers
- Ron DeSantis dyes hair, gets spray tan in preparation for 2024 presidential run
- In new Captain America, Steve Rogers is swayed by Red Skull videos - takes responsibility, cleans room
- 60 Minutes releases exclusive secret photos of Ron DeSantis clubbing baby seals with Hitler
- Delta Airlines now requiring Republicans to ride in the overhead bin
Rally for freedom, London, 24 April 2021
Quote of the Day
As long as someone else controls your history the truth shall remain just a mystery.
- Ben Harper
Recent Comments
The Empire is acting deranged and the security in Italy sucks. 80% Probability that the Deep State is now desperate enough to attempt an...
"You're talking about yourself in a vacuum," Fauci said . . . Is "Saturday Night Live" still a thing ? The fixer's a perfect fit
Real dissidents in America are murdered. This is just another tactic to terrorize the public. It could be poisons simulating pre-existing medical...
Infrormative article, thanks.
I always thought it came from Fort Deitrick, and that is why they so abruptly closed that facilty in July 2019. And then taken to Wuhan, maybe...
..
5 G ?