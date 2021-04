© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER

Political debate was spurred after an audio tape was leaked on Sunday featuring Iran's top diplomat speaking on the IRGC's role in Iranian politics, which also contained controversial comments about the late Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad ordered by the former Trump administration, on January 3, 2020.

"Why is John Kerry, the "special envoy for climate," sharing classified intelligence with Iran — the world's biggest state sponsor of terrorism? Every time John Kerry opens his mouth, our adversaries are emboldened," Sen. Sullivan wrote on Twitter.

Israeli prefers neither to confirm or deny the attacks, but in rare comments, it does acknowledge its military is striking alleged Iranian targets within Syria. In mid-December, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said that Israel has conducted numerous operations in Syria targeting what the Israeli military claims are Iranian-backed groups allegedly located in the Arab Republic.

on these reports. However, its military did acknowledge the Jewish State has been targeting what it says are Iranian-backed militia operating in the Arab Republic.US Senators Rick Scott and Dan Sullivan have called on US Special envoy for Climate John Kerry to resign over allegedly sharing with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif what is, according to them, supposed to be classified military intelligence."Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed him that Israel had attacked Iranian interests in Syria at least 200 times, to his astonishment, Mr. Zarif said," Times reporter Farnaz Fassihi wrote It appears that the senators mostly outraged about Kerry disclosing secret intelligence about the Israeli covert airstrikes on Syrian territory, but ignored the fact that the Syrian government has repeatedly protested Israeli attacks as a violation of its sovereignty.As criticism rose from other politicians, Kerry took to Twitter to deny the reports, insisting nothing like that happened either when he was head of the State Department or ever since.