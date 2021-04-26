© President Office Handout/EPA



Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, has criticised the dominance of the assassinated Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Suleimani in Iranian diplomacy, and admitted his own influence over Iranian foreign policy was sometimes zero in a leaked audio recording.The remarks are from an interview the Iranian foreign ministry admits Zarif gave last March, but it says has been distorted through selective quotes. The leak was claimed as an exclusive by Iran International, a Persian language network viewed by Tehran as hostile and owned by Saudi Arabians.Suleimani was assassinated by a US drone strike in January 2020, and official criticism of the IRGC's influence on Iranian foreign policy is extremely rare.Some say the leak appears designed to discredit Zarif internally but others will claim that the interview is an attempt by Zarif to exonerate himself for the failures in Iranian foreign policy.The release comes as a battle intensifies in Iran over the wisdom of striking a fresh deal with the west over the revival of the nuclear deal signed in 2015. Indirect talks led by the Iranian foreign ministry are under way between Iran and the US in Vienna, and due to resume this week.The foreign ministry also claimed the excerpts were a distortion and framed to show Zarif giving an unduly negative view of Suleimani.It is the second time in four days the Iranian foreign ministry has felt forced to issue statements condemning media distortions of its motives. It has also issued an attack on the distorted coverage of the Vienna talks by one Iranian state-owned broadcaster.The leak came as the Iranian chief negotiator in the talks in Vienna, Abbas Araghchi, reported to the Iranian parliament that an understanding had been reached with the US on lifting sanctions in some sectors such as banking, oil insurance and automobiles. But he again insisted all anti-Iranian sanctions including as many 1,500 imposed on individuals had to be lifted at once.The Zarif interview was conducted by a reformist economist and journalist Saeed Laylaz.In the released extracts from the interview,than diplomacy had over security.The published extracts also suggestHe also claims that the IRGC travelled to Moscow soon after the nuclear deal was signed in a bid to persuade Russia to abandon its support.The foreign ministry said, if given permission, it will publish the entire interview to remove distortions.