Puppet Masters
Moscow expels 5 Polish diplomats after Warsaw joins Baltic states in expelling Russian diplomats
RFE/RL
Fri, 23 Apr 2021 16:26 UTC
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 23 it had summoned Poland's ambassador to Russia, Krzysztof Krajewski, to the ministry in Moscow where he was informed of the decision.
It said the move, which gives the Polish diplomats until May 15 to leave Russia, was made because Warsaw was "consciously pursuing a course toward the further degradation and destruction of our bilateral relations."
Poland's Foreign Ministry described Russia's decision as "another example of aggressive policies" and "a deliberate gesture meant to inflame relations with the neighbors and the entire international community."
The ministry said it reserved the right to "an appropriate response."
The Polish government expelled the three Russian Embassy staff members on April 15 for violating their diplomatic status and "conducting activities harmful to Poland."
Russia's move to expel Polish diplomats came as Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania ordered the expulsion of a total of four Russian diplomats.
The three Baltic countries said they acted in solidarity with the Czech Republic, which is engaged in a tense diplomatic showdown with Moscow involving the expulsions of scores of diplomats over Russia's alleged role in a deadly 2014 explosion at a Czech arms depot.
The Czech Republic, the Baltic states, and Poland are all European Union and NATO members.
See Also:
Reader Comments
Sejanus 2021-04-23T23:20:31Z
A lot of distractions, and as usual nothing gonna happen 😁
smertzasmert · 2021-04-24T00:31:11Z
poles can't change lightbulb---need Russian to teach them
Latest News
- Noushabad: Iran's hidden underground city constructed around 224AD
- Moscow expels 5 Polish diplomats after Warsaw joins Baltic states in expelling Russian diplomats
- UK children aged 12+ will be given Covid vaccines - report
- UK jury aquits Extinction Rebellion despite no defence in law for their actions
- Unlawful assembly declared in downtown Portland after sergeant assaulted
- High time: Oklahoma gov signs bill that provides protections for drivers who hit protesters blocking roadways
- Chernobyl's liquidators didn't pass on radiation damage to their children
- UN experts accusing UK of white supremacy are part of a lucrative industry that cannot afford for racism to disappear
- Amid increased tensions in Donbass, Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow for discussions on 'bilateral relations'
- US gives examples of possible sanctions relief to Iran
- Amnesty International 'upholds racism' and its senior staff used the N-word, so why do its views still carry so much influence?
- House passes bill limiting arms sales to Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi killing
- DMFI board member Archie Gottesman wanted to 'burn' Gaza
- Trump didn't form a populist coalition. He was the result of one
- EU watchdog: Facial recognition should be banned
- Russian military reportedly creates 'dead zones' for enemy drones and cruise missiles
- Montana governor signs religious freedom bill allowing challenges
- President Putin rewrites the law of the geopolitical jungle
- French prosecutors open terror probe into policewoman's killing near Paris
- Two weeks to slow global warming: Scientists suggest humanity may be able to avoid climate catastrophes with quick, controversial interventions
- Moscow expels 5 Polish diplomats after Warsaw joins Baltic states in expelling Russian diplomats
- Amid increased tensions in Donbass, Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow for discussions on 'bilateral relations'
- US gives examples of possible sanctions relief to Iran
- Amnesty International 'upholds racism' and its senior staff used the N-word, so why do its views still carry so much influence?
- House passes bill limiting arms sales to Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi killing
- President Putin rewrites the law of the geopolitical jungle
- Best of the Web: The State-Corporate Convergence in Our State of Emergency
- Same old: 300+ craven US lawmakers sign letter calling for unconditional security aid to Israel, causing mixed reaction
- Relations between Russia & US have shifted from 'rivalry' to 'confrontation' & are back to Cold War level - ex-president Medvedev
- Europe can't soft-pedal a sanitary techno-dictatorship while claiming to protect people from abuse by artificial intelligence
- Resistance Axis on war alert, to 'openly' target Israel if Iran attacks continue: Hezbollah insider
- House votes to make DC a state, Republicans call bill a Democrat 'power grab'
- Looney Yellen touts 'whole-of-economy' plan to fight climate change
- One man stands in the way of NATO's run onward to Moscow
- Beware of Covid PCR testing and the relentless "Vaccinate Vaccinate Vaccinate" campaign
- £4billion worth of Covid PPE contracts appear to be CORRUPT, bombshell report reveals
- Executive Order canceling the Constitution
- Germany's upper house approves plan to give government power to OVERRULE states on lockdown
- The US Postal Service is running a 'covert operations program' that monitors Americans' social media posts
- Putin: Russia developing high-tech nuclear and laser weapons, warns 'provocateurs' will regret crossing country's red lines
- UK children aged 12+ will be given Covid vaccines - report
- UK jury aquits Extinction Rebellion despite no defence in law for their actions
- Unlawful assembly declared in downtown Portland after sergeant assaulted
- High time: Oklahoma gov signs bill that provides protections for drivers who hit protesters blocking roadways
- UN experts accusing UK of white supremacy are part of a lucrative industry that cannot afford for racism to disappear
- DMFI board member Archie Gottesman wanted to 'burn' Gaza
- Trump didn't form a populist coalition. He was the result of one
- EU watchdog: Facial recognition should be banned
- Montana governor signs religious freedom bill allowing challenges
- French prosecutors open terror probe into policewoman's killing near Paris
- DHS whistleblower says border guards are 'burned out' from 'irresponsible' Biden policies
- Indonesian navy submarine with 53 on board goes missing off coast of Bali
- Best of the Web: Georgia mom slams school board for child mask mandates: 'Shame on us'
- Texans would rather have a celeb grenade like McConaughey as gov than the same old politics - and that's alright, alright, alright
- Panicked Arizona Dems file last-minute lawsuit seeking to block 2020 election audit
- Dozens hurt, arrested in Old City clash as extremist Jews chant 'Death to Arabs'
- 'I didn't want to go through the rioting': Juror in Chauvin trial makes stunning admission over 'guilty' verdict
- Israeli sirens sound off near Dimona nuclear site as Syrian missile reportedly overshoots target
- Hundreds arrested in protests for hunger-striking Navalny
- Extinction Rebellion activists break windows, stage protest outside HSBC HQ in London over fossil fuel financing
- Noushabad: Iran's hidden underground city constructed around 224AD
- Recolonisation of Europe after the last ice age started earlier than previously thought
- Diets of Neolithic and Bronze Age peoples on the Great Hungarian Plain revealed in new study
- As Cuban chief Raul Castro leaves office, declassified CIA files expose how Washington planned to assassinate him
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Phillip Barlag: The Leadership Genius of Julius Caesar
- Archaeology in the ashes of Notre Dame
- Ancient DNA hints at complex social groupings in Neolithic Anatolia
- Ancient 'untouched and highly unusual' tomb discovered on Dingle Peninsula, Ireland
- New research reveals multipurpose nature of Australian boomerangs
- Best of the Web: Extreme weather - such as drought and floods - signals looming wars, warns medieval Korean manuscript
- Sexual division of labor in Europe evident at advent of farming
- Gagarin's history-making flight, 60 years on: How a bizarre Russian dream to resurrect the dead led to a Cold War victory in space
- Best of the Web: Leninthink
- Life And Fate: Coming to a country near you?
- Before becoming a terrorist leader, ISIS chief was a prison informer in Iraq for US
- Egyptian archaeologists reveals details of 'lost golden city of Luxor'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Do Not Watch, Comrade! 'The Lives of Others' Is Thought Crime
- Bronze Age slab found in France is 'oldest 3D map in Europe'
- The harmony between Tianxia and Westphalia
- A Damned Murder Inc: Kennedy's Battle Against the Leviathan
- Chernobyl's liquidators didn't pass on radiation damage to their children
- Russian military reportedly creates 'dead zones' for enemy drones and cruise missiles
- Two weeks to slow global warming: Scientists suggest humanity may be able to avoid climate catastrophes with quick, controversial interventions
- NASA to participate in tabletop exercise simulating asteroid impact
- Largest flare from sun's nearest neighbor breaks records
- Study says nuclear fallout showing up in U.S. honey decades after bomb tests
- Mystery solved: Scientists crack 'the Brazil-nut' puzzle, how do the largest nuts rise to the top?
- Fearsome tyrannosaurs may have hunted in packs study suggest
- How to survive a killer asteroid
- Laser to zap space debris, funding for SKA observatory in Australia
- Unlikely Twitter war: Steak-umm vs. Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Human cells grown in monkey embryos reignite ethics debate
- Solar cycle 25 arriving ahead of schedule
- Mother Nature's on top of climate change: Polar bears are mating with grizzlies to produce 'Pizzly Bears'
- New Nova in Scorpius
- A small asteroid just gave Earth and some satellites a very close pass
- Ancient impactor that created the Moon may still be inside Earth
- Researchers want to talk to spiders
- NASA releases stunningly enhanced image of Mars
- Billions of Cicadas to invade District of Columbia after 17 years underground
- Sinkhole swallows heavy truck in Rome
- Hunters report abundance of ptarmigan this winter in Lower Kuskokwim, Alaska
- Floods and landslides displace hundreds in Quiché, Guatemala
- Rare subtropical storm takes shape in Atlantic Ocean
- "Record-Shattering Cold" across Central US
- Typhoon Surigae toll hits 7 in the Philippines as missing shipmates found dead
- Up to 30 inches of April snow wreaks havoc on upper Himachal Pradesh, India - roads cut off
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Atmospheric oddities across the continents
- A powerful cold front brought April snow as far south as Oklahoma
- Three killed in elephant attack in Odisha, India
- England's coldest April since 1922, Germany's chilliest since 1917
- Rare mass stranding of 'sea potato' shells at UK beach
- Man killed by brown bear in Hokkaido, Japan
- Up to 16 inches of spring snowfall hits Colorado
- Montana guide mauled to death in grizzly bear attack outside Yellowstone
- 528 died in human-elephant conflict in the Indian state of Odisha in last 5 years
- Flash floods leave 14 dead in Luanda, Angola
- Magnitude-6.0 quake strikes near Indonesian coast - USGS
- Wildfire descends Table Mountain in South Africa, torching University of Cape Town
- Hailstorm blankets Saudi Arabia's Ha'il in white
- Lyrid fireball over the Mediterranean (April 23)
- Dozens report bright meteor fireball in New Hampshire skies
- Meteor fireball blaze caught on police body cam at Surfers Paradise, Australia
- Bolide over Cádiz and Málaga, Spain (April 20th)
- Fireball spotted above Bournemouth, UK
- Meteor fireball blazes over Ohio
- The amazing 'fireballs' over North Wales which have left plenty of people puzzled
- Spectacular meteor fireball flies across Spain
- Loud 'boom', shaking in Charlotte, North Carolina was not an earthquake
- Basingstoke, UK residents baffled by 'loud bang that shook the ground'
- 'What is that in the sky?' Floridians catch meteor fireball's close brush with Earth
- Bright meteor fireball turns the Central Asian night sky green
- Meteor fireball observed over Scotland
- Meteor fireball over Sevilla and Cádiz, Spain (4 April)
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 1)
- Fireball spotted over Oshkosh, Wisconsin
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Denmark
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain on March 28
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky from New Hampshire to North Carolina
- Daytime meteor streaks over Jersey, Channel Islands - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Army's own vaccine that could fight COVID variants begins clinical trials
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Kids and Covid Shots
- Feeling hungry all the time? Study confirms link to blood glucose levels
- Sweden's Professor Johan Giesecke, epidemiologist: "I think I got most things right, actually"
- Stanford study quietly published at NIH.gov proves face masks are absolutely worthless against Covid
- FDA to extend Emergency Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine to adolescents without advice from Advisory Committee
- 18 reasons I won't be getting a Covid Vaccine
- Psychedelic experience may not be required for psilocybin's antidepressant-like benefits
- Oxygen therapy and saturation levels
- Booster shots may be needed within 12 months, US officials say
- CDC says the 3,005 recorded deaths following COVID-19 experimental "vaccines" total MORE than vaccine deaths for last 13+ years
- New gene discovered that could revolutionize heart attack treatment
- Cloth masks lower oxygen intake, limit performance - British Journal of Sports Medicine
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Papers Please! Vaccine Passports and the Death of Human Liberty
- U.K. variant isn't linked to more severe disease or death, study finds
- More blood clots: US govt pauses rollout of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
- SOTT Focus: Three Things Most People Don't Know About Physician-assisted Death
- Israel COVID-19 study finds South Africa variant able to 'break through' Pfizer vaccine
- DARPA working on COVID vaccine - Implantable microchip to detect virus
- Masks are a ticking time bomb
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- How dreams change under authoritarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study says ignorance and overconfidence affect intuitive thinking
- New study reveals brain basis of psychopathy
- The Slave, The Orator & The Emperor: Stoicism in the age of Covid and other insanities
- New blueprint of brain connections uncovers extensive reach of central regulator
- We have many more than five senses — here's how to make the most of them
- The "mind viruses" creating social justice warriors
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Campy Covers, Deep Psychology: Discover a Most Surprising Oasis of Virtue and Values
- Blood and soul: An essay in metagenetics
- Best of the Web: Michel Foucault, most-cited academic ever and father of woke ideology, outed as pedophile
- New study says hypnosis changes the way our brain processes information
- SOTT Focus: The Emerging Totalitarian Dystopia: Interview With Professor Mattias Desmet
- Reading minds with Ultrasound
- Some genes come to life in the brain after death says new research
- A mind made out of silk?
- Study shows stronger brain activity after writing on paper than on tablet or smartphone
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Stalking the Night Stalker: Richard Ramirez, Intraspecies Predator
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Chicago Police now required to ask for criminals' consent before arresting them
- BLM founder reminds everyone justice won't fully be served until she can buy a 5th house
- Dungeons & Dragons players rejoice! New 100-Sided die issued for determining your character's gender
- CNN introduces segment where they rant about what Trump would have tweeted if he hadn't gotten kicked off of Twitter
- College student aces final exam by just answering 'racism!' to every question
- Minneapolis business owner prudently ups her peaceful protest insurance
- Russians say LMAO after Salisbury poisoning suspects linked to explosion at Czech ammo depot: 'Did they shake Biden's stairs too?'
- BLM founder calls for abolishing police in all the areas where she doesn't live
- 'We're not tearing up the Constitution, we're untearing it,' say Dems while ripping the Constitution apart
- Minneapolis City Council to offer looting passports to 'peaceful protesters'
- In effort to boost ratings, CNN showing reruns of the Russia investigation
- Flashback: Nike releases commemorative shoe to honor looters
- Immigrant who lived off welfare dies in England
- Return to normal: Texas announces they will go back to shooting people wearing masks on the assumption they're stagecoach robbers
- Ron DeSantis dyes hair, gets spray tan in preparation for 2024 presidential run
- In new Captain America, Steve Rogers is swayed by Red Skull videos - takes responsibility, cleans room
- 60 Minutes releases exclusive secret photos of Ron DeSantis clubbing baby seals with Hitler
- Delta Airlines now requiring Republicans to ride in the overhead bin
- Jesus criticized for leaving his face covering behind in the tomb
- Biden passes alzheimer's test with flying colors, silencing doubters
Spot the difference
Quote of the Day
The consumer pays when, without knowing it, he's brainwashed by commercially exploited propaganda techniques developed by spooks working in psychological-warfare laboratories.
- Jim Hougan
Recent Comments
I think it was chicago's mayor Lori Lightfoot. :) seriously though, have you seen her lately. Some alien strand in her dna.
If people with a couple of brain cells to rub together would just THINK about THAT (!) Why would the Army need their OWN vaccine?
OH MY GOD. I hope their parents can live with themselves. If they live.
All theatre. If they want to kill someone... anyone anywhere on the planet they will. A visible public figure is child's play.
Her name was Tiffany Dover.
Comment: See also: Russia BANS FBI & DNI directors in new tit-for-tat sanctions blacklist, US 'laments' escalation - despite Biden starting it