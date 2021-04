More Texas voters said in a new poll that they would back Matthew McConaughey over Gov. Greg Abbott (R) at the ballot box if the actor were to run for the state's leading office.In new poll released by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler on Sunday, 45 percent of registered voters in the state said they would likely support the actor if he ran for governor.Abbott drew more backing from voters who identified as Republicans than McConaughey, with 56 percent of voters from the group saying they would still support the governor if the actor were to run.The poll's results also seemed to indicate better primary chances for the actor if he were to run as a Democrat versus a Republican. Among Democratic primary voters, a vast majority — 70 percent — said they would vote for McConaughey, compared with 29 percent of Republican primary voters who said the same.At the time, McConaughey said politics "seems to be a broken business to me right now." But he added that he thinks he has "some things to teach and share."The new poll was conducted from April 6-13 and surveyed 1,126 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.