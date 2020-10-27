© Tim Warner/Getty Images

Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey said last week that he's personally witnessed Christian friends in Hollywood hold out on expressing their faith publicly at risk of potentially losing out in their career.During a podcast released Thursday with host Joe Rogan, McConaughey recalled fellow actors he has prayed with holding their applause when he thanked God during award speeches."I've seen people read the room and go, 'whoa, that wouldn't bode well for me in the future,' if for getting a job or you're getting votes or what have you," McConaughey continued. "I have seen that; I've witnessed that. ... I don't judge them for it, I just wish, you know — that it seems like a silly argument."Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is a professor, a clinical psychologist, and an author who describes himself as classically liberal and has been critical of authoritarianism from the Left.Personally, the "True Detective" star said, he doesn't think his career was hurt by being openly Christian, later noting in the podcast that he "slipped through the net" and had developed his career to a point where he was invulnerable to such bias.Earlier in the podcast, McConaughey proudly told Rogan that he is a "religious" man, outright rejecting the descriptor of "spiritual and not religious," notably associated with Hollywood liberals.When discussing with Rogan why he is a believer while also believing in "science," McConaughey said he saw no contradiction between the two.WATCH (relevant comments begin at the 1:04:00 mark):