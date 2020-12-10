© REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni; Reuters / Rebecca Cook

Rose McGowan has come to the defense of fellow actor Matthew McConaughey, after he blasted "arrogant" liberal elites and the media establishment for looking down on regular Americans."Matthew McConaughey is right," McGowan tweeted on Thursday.The non-conforming star, an outspoken activist, said such an attitude among the rich and powerful had been formed "far before" Donald Trump's presidency, which many have suggested was the catalyst for apparent political and cultural divisons in the US. Rigid "illiberal" ideological frameworks "have formed how too many think," she said.McGowan appeared to be advocating for a pivot away from partisanship based on mere cultural signifiers. "Break the class structure," she concluded.The actress's comments were received well by some, with commenters calling her "brave" for going against the majority opinion of her celebrity clique."Diversity of thought is Hollywood's biggest threat and adversary," wrote another.Others concluded that, since McGowan was criticizing "liberals," she must therefore have become a closeted "conservative.""Just be a Republican and get it out of your system," tweeted one of her online critics.