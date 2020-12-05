© Russell Brand



What are the details?

"We live in a time, I feel, in my country and yours, where there's this sort of ... condemnation and criticism of what I might describe as ordinary working people. A kind of offhandedness, like, 'Oh, they're dumb, they're voting for Brexit, they're voting for Trump.



"I don't like it, and I don't like to hear it. I've spent enough time with people that have been described in this manner to feel ill at ease with it. How do you feel about ... that kind of judgment? Do you feel that there is a way of meshing together these apparently disparate groups right now?"

"I hope so. ... Let's get aggressively centric, I dare you. It's not a recessive, it's an aggressive move. There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50%."

What else?

"We're making people persona non grata because of something they do that is right now deemed wrong or it's the hot point in a hot topic right now. You can't erase someone's entire existence. Where the heck does some forgiveness go?"

"Some people in our industry, not all this, there's some that go to the left so far that go to the illiberal left side so far, that is so condescending and patronizing to 50 percent of the world that need the empathy that the liberals have gives and should give to throw somebody, to illegitimize them because they say they are a believer. It's just so arrogant, and in some ways hypocritical to me."

Actor Matthew McConaughey has blasted the "far left," and said that the "illiberal left" is condescending, patronizing, and arrogant when it comes to dealing with conservative Americans.McConaughey recently spoke to fellow entertainer and British actor Russell Brand andBrand began:McConaughey responded:He went on to explain that many people on the "illiberal left" are hard-pressed to get along with those on the right.Brand responded in agreement and explained that his personal experiences growing up have turned him away from elitism. "Our entire way of measuring what is valuable has been biased to such an alarming degree that it's created this kind of chasm of mistrust," Brand later insisted.In October,In remarks to podcaster Joe Rogan, McConaughey said:He also insisted that some progressives go too far left.