Some 37 people in Denmark are requesting compensation over adverse effects they say were suffered after getting a Covid-19 jab., which the country has stopped using.which was renamed Vaxzevria last month - the Danish Patient Compensation Association said in a statement on Thursday.The side effects cited in the applications range from mild fever and discomfort to such extreme conditions as paralysis, blood clots, miscarriage, and even death. In Denmark, patients are eligible for state-sponsored compensations if they suffer rare or severe adverse effects of any medicines. The relatives of patients who have died can also receive compensation."There are almost no drugs without side effects. That is why we have a safety net in Denmark that picks up the patients who are so unfortunate as to be affected by rare and serious side effects," the director of Patient Compensation, Karen-Inger Bast, stated.The director also urged other people who might have suffered side effects to come forward with their complaints as well. She warned, though, that the health troubles must be serious in order to receive compensation."It is important to say that you do not receive compensation for mild and transient symptoms such as a little fever or pain in the arm. But if you have had a serious side effect and there is a temporal connection with the vaccination, then I would encourage you to seeks compensation from us," Bast stated."Our overall assessment is there is a real risk of severe side effects associated with using the Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca," Danish Health Authority Director General Soeren Brostroem said.Denmark's blanket ban on AstraZeneca followed an announcement by the European Medicines Agency, which confirmed possible links between the vaccine and blood clotting. Still, the EMA said that the drug's benefits outweigh the risks of its extremely rare side effect.The drug maker had previously insisted that the blood clotting among those who received its jab was actually "much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population." Last week, as the evidence on the potential link between the jab and the condition continued to mount, Oxford University - which was involved in developing the shot with AstraZeneca - suspended its trial of the vaccine in children until the UK health regulators can dig deeper into the matter.