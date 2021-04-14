© Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock



"What I'm concentrating on is the future and what we are confronted with here is a totally left-wing administration, with a slight majority in the House, a 50-50 Senate trying to transform America into something no one voted for last year. That's what I'm concentrating on."

"I wish he wouldn't do it, but I don't think there's any way that you could change how he does things. I think we just have to adapt the best we can and stay focused on what are our objectives and that's get the [Senate] majority back in 2022."

"Everybody right now, including the leader, who is a target, is saying we are more interested in focusing our ire on the Democrats, who with their policies are doing great harm to the country and these Republican family feuds aren't helpful, aren't constructive. The leader is saying the president is blowing off steam and we'll live to fight in 2022 and hopefully with the team all on the same page."

"I disagree with them completely. I've known Mitch — I have a picture with him when I had hair. He's a smart guy. He knows these things better than most people."

"I created the award to highlight elite donors and certain leaders about their policy. That was idea on Friday, to do that. The whole deal was to highlight the good things that happened while Trump was president."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is seeking to end his running feud with President Trump, which escalated this weekend when the former president insulted him as a "dumb son of a bitch" and a "stone-cold loser" for not backing his false claims about the election.Trump's comments were especially stinging as they were widely publicized and came one day after Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), gave Trump a "Champion of Freedom Award" at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Trump lashed out at McConnell the following Saturday evening at a Republican donor event, where he blamed him for Republicans losing the White House."If that were Schumer instead of this dumb son of a bitch Mitch McConnell they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it," Trump said, referring to newly minted Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and the election results.McConnell told reporters:McConnell on Tuesday signaled he's not interested in continuing the feud that has simmered with Trump since Dec. 15, when he last spoke to the former president to inform him that he had recognized Biden as the president-elect. The Electoral College formally voted the previous day — Dec. 14 — to elect Biden the 46th president. McConnell has told reporters that he hasn't spoken to Trump since mid-December and now rarely even invokes the former president by name.on Jan. 6 when Congress was holding a special joint session to tally the Electoral College vote.on an article of impeachment accusing him of inciting an insurrectionTrump hit back at McConnell in lengthy statement a few days later that described the Senate GOP leader as "a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack. If Republican senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," he warned.McConnell's allies say he's ready to put the sniping to rest, even though it's not clear whether Trump's ready to let grudges go.Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), McConnell's top deputy, on Tuesday said the Senate GOP leader doesn't have any ill will toward Trump and wants the feud to end. That's one reason why McConnell didn't take the bait at a press conference and hit back at Trump's personal attack. "Right now, it's sort of a one-sided thing. The leader has no animosity and he's made it very clear he wants to work with the president to get the majority back."Many Republican senators view Trump's attacks on McConnell as unfair and out of bounds, but very few if any of them want to risk the former president's wrath — or the wrath of his loyal supporters — by calling him out. Thune said, of Trump's behavior:McConnell and other GOP leaderswho don't always turn out at the pollsBefore their relationship went sour, McConnell credited Trump for turning out voters in North Carolina and other battleground states that Republicans won on Nov. 3.Republicans face a difficult map in 2022,Thune said he's "hoping the president and leader at some point can come to an understanding."Only a few senators raised objections to the Electoral College count on Jan. 6, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of the election results.in a December tweet, which also threatened:Thune, who is expected to run for reelection next year, also shrugged off Trump's barbs when asked about them during a Fox News Sunday interview with Chris Wallace.On Tuesday, he explained what he, McConnell and other Senate Republicans are thinking:Scott, the NRSC chairman who honored Trump on Friday, was taken aback by his excoriating criticism of McConnell at Mar-a-Lago: