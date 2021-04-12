Writing in The Conversation, Jennifer Ho, the president of the Association for Asian American Studies whose research interests include "critical mixed race studies," "anti-racist theory and praxis" and "intersectionality," says that even when Asians are victimized by blacks, Hispanics or other non-Caucasians, white supremacy is still the culprit.
"[W]hen a Black person attacks an Asian person, the encounter is fueled perhaps by racism, but very specifically by white supremacy," Ho says. "White supremacy does not require a white person to perpetuate it."
How can this be, exactly? Well, Ho says white supremacy is an "ideology" where "to be white is to be human," but non-whites are "less than human." Or, as Ho puts it, "disposable object for others to abuse and misuse."
Hence, the (alleged) white supremacist-based "yellow peril rhetoric" during the height of the coronavirus epidemic (which, Ho says, includes blaming the Chinese government for the spread of the disease) is behind the attacks against Asians and Asian-Americans.
White supremacy as the root of racism can be seen in the Latino man in Texas stabbing a Burmese family in March 2020, claiming he did so because they were Chinese and bringing the coronavirus into the U.S. Though the suspect may have mental health problems, his belief that this family posed a threat is driven by the white supremacist ideas of Chinese people being to blame for COVID-19.Of course, academics pin the blame on white supremacy for virtually anything conceivable. If you doubt it, click here.
This same rhetoric of blaming anyone perceived to be Chinese for COVID-19 and attacking them has been found in countless reports of harassment, including one by a Vietnamese American woman who was spat at by a white man as she tried to enter a grocery store in March 2021. Four days later, video footage showed a 76-year-old Chinese woman who was punched in the face by a 39-year-old white man, on the same day that a white man killed eight people, including six Asian women, in Atlanta.
The current southern border crisis? White supremacy. Funding schools through property taxes? White supremacy. Calling famous composers like Mozart by just their last names? White supremacy. Even the Kardashians promote white supremacy.
Outside of her professorial duties, Professor Ho leads trainings on "anti-racism" and "how to talk about race in our current political climate."
Read Ho's op-ed.
Comment: See also: