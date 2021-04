© jcalvera

Paul Craig Roberts has had careers in scholarship and academia, journalism, public service, and business. He is chairman of The Institute for Political Economy.

As a geographical location, the US, not necessarily under that name, can exist for a long time.A nation requires a homogeneous population, which the US does not have, and far more unity than exists today in the US. Once past the colonial era when the immigration gates were opened, the English population was diluted with Irish, Italians, Poles, Jews, and a variety of other European peoples. With sensible immigration policies and requirements, the US was able to assimilate diverse European ethnicities into an English rule of law, English civil liberties, and the English language.Today the US is too diverse to live under the same laws. For example,Moreover, some of them are prepared to do soFor example, anti-constitutionalists US Representatives Mike Thompson (D-Calif.), Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), Val Demings (D-Fla.), and Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) have asked election thief Joe Biden to "take executive action" against "assault weapons."but the Democrat Representatives are so lacking in American enculturation that they ask Biden to pull non-existent powers out of the air and use them against the US Constitution.Devoid of the Constitution it is some other country.Aware that the anti-American and illegitimate Biden regime intends to remove Americans' constitutional right to defend their lives and property against criminals and their liberty against Washington's tyranny, the Arkansas State Senate has passed In other words, Arkansas is not prepared to live under federal laws passed to please the effete and submissive Democrat voters who populate the northeast and West coasts. This is not a white/black difference as this black American makes clear akin to the sectional difference that resulted in secession and Union invasion of the Confederate States of America. Tariffs suited the North but not the South which was being setup to pay for Northern industrialization.In the US today traditional white Americans — not the woke Democrats — see themselves under threat. The officials of the ruling party and the media presstitutes haveThe FBI is searching for and prosecuting those who exercised their First Amendment right to free speech and association by attending the Trump rally in Washington and are falsely accusing those who exercised Constitutional rights, of attempting a "Trump insurrection." The crazed anti-American House Democrats actually tried to impeach former President Trump for a non-existent "insurrection against the US government."This shows that the US politically has degenerated intowhere the incoming regime arrests or executes the previous president.It is these people in the armed forces who the Pentagon is presently purging.While the idiot appointed Secretary of Defense eliminates the fighting capability of the US military,Simultaneously, the idiot playing Secretary of Defense issues an American guarantee to Ukraine against Russia, while theThe kinds of men who made the US Marines and paratroopers a fighting force are not going to join such an army or accept such creatures as officers.Ukraine should take this into account before they get themselves destroyed.just like the worthless guarantee the idiot British government gave to Poland in March 1939.