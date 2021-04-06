Today the US is too diverse to live under the same laws. For example, Democrats have stated their intention of destroying the Second Amendment. Moreover, some of them are prepared to do so not by legislative action but by presidential fiat, a power that the US Constitution does not permit. For example, anti-constitutionalists US Representatives Mike Thompson (D-Calif.), Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), Val Demings (D-Fla.), and Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) have asked election thief Joe Biden to "take executive action" against "assault weapons."
To request a president to exercise a power he does not have is how tyranny begins, but the Democrat Representatives are so lacking in American enculturation that they ask Biden to pull non-existent powers out of the air and use them against the US Constitution. This alone proves my point that there is no American nation. The United States is the Constitution. Devoid of the Constitution it is some other country.
Aware that the anti-American and illegitimate Biden regime intends to remove Americans' constitutional right to defend their lives and property against criminals and their liberty against Washington's tyranny, the Arkansas State Senate has passed in advance of federal action a bill banning the enforcement of Federal gun laws in Arkansas.
In other words, Arkansas is not prepared to live under federal laws passed to please the effete and submissive Democrat voters who populate the northeast and West coasts. This is not a white/black difference as this black American makes clear. This is a sectional difference akin to the sectional difference that resulted in secession and Union invasion of the Confederate States of America. Tariffs suited the North but not the South which was being setup to pay for Northern industrialization.
Today in the US there are many more sectional disagreements than existed in 1860.
In the US today traditional white Americans — not the woke Democrats — see themselves under threat. The officials of the ruling party and the media presstitutes have declared traditional white Americans to be "domestic extremists," "domestic enemies," "white supremacists," and "Trump deplorables." The FBI is searching for and prosecuting those who exercised their First Amendment right to free speech and association by attending the Trump rally in Washington and are falsely accusing those who exercised Constitutional rights, of attempting a "Trump insurrection." The crazed anti-American House Democrats actually tried to impeach former President Trump for a non-existent "insurrection against the US government."
This shows that the US politically has degenerated into a backwoods third world country where the incoming regime arrests or executes the previous president.
Trump supporters are the patriots who historically have formed the backbone of the country's armed forces. It is these people in the armed forces who the Pentagon is presently purging.
While the idiot appointed Secretary of Defense eliminates the fighting capability of the US military, the illegitimate president in the White House calls the presidents of Russia and China names and issues threats. Simultaneously, the idiot playing Secretary of Defense issues an American guarantee to Ukraine against Russia, while the Defense department announces a lipsticked, painted fingernail, ponytailed, transgendered army in the interest of diversity.
The kinds of men who made the US Marines and paratroopers a fighting force are not going to join such an army or accept such creatures as officers. The US military is history. Ukraine should take this into account before they get themselves destroyed. The American guarantee is worth zero, and this worthless guarantee can start a world conflagration just like the worthless guarantee the idiot British government gave to Poland in March 1939.
About the Author:
Paul Craig Roberts has had careers in scholarship and academia, journalism, public service, and business. He is chairman of The Institute for Political Economy.