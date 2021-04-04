© AP



"We continue to believe that American support for the Palestinian people, including financial support, it is consistent with our values. It is consistent with our interests. Of course, it is consistent with the interests of the Palestinian people. It's also consistent with the interests of our partner, Israel, and we'll have more to say on that going forward."

The Biden administration is quietly ramping up its financial assistance to Palestinians, in the latest reversal of former President Donald Trump's foreign policy.The State Department, along with the US Agency for International Development,to the region just one day after announcingThe State Department declined to say whether the $15 million was included in the $75 million mentioned to Congress, or if the two were separate payments. The funds do not require further Congressional approval, as they were largely appropriated in the 2020 fiscal year budget.Then-President Trump severed ties with the Palestinian Authority in August 2018, amid heightened tensions over the then-commander-in-chief's decision to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The decision to block aid resulted in the Palestinians losing out on over $200 million.The Biden administration did not go out of it's way to publicize the payment renewals, likely an effort to not cause concern among pro-Israel Americans over his Middle East positions.Reached for comment, State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated the Biden administration's support for resuming aid to the Palestinians:The Abraham Accords were signed in September of last year, normalizing relations between Israel and two Gulf countries in a deal spearheaded by the Trump administration.praising the diplomatic achievements that brought together Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Israel.