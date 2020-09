© Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/Twitter/ICC/KJN



"Secretary of State Pompeo's announcement today marks a stunning perversion of US sanctions, devised to penalize rights abusers and kleptocrats, to persecute those tasked with prosecuting international crimes. The Trump administration has twisted these sanctions to obstruct justice, not only for certain war crimes victims, but for atrocity victims anywhere looking to the International Criminal Court for justice."

"This attempt to use executive power to infringe upon the independence of a judicial institution contravenes established principles of judicial independence both in the U.S. and around the world. The broad language of the Executive Order is also likely to have a chilling effect on those who would otherwise have a legitimate interest in ensuring that genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes are properly investigated and prosecuted."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that theover her investigation into whether or not American troops committed war crimes in Afghanistan.as a result of the investigation. The United States is able to block the ICC officials and prohibit them from entering the country. The Trump administration successfully blocked Bensouda's entry visa last year, but she able to brief the U.N. Security Council as a result of an agreement worked out with the United Nations.The Trump administration's move has been condemned by human rights organizations, and attorneys throughout the world. Human Rights Watch International Justice Director Richard Dicker said in a statement:A statement from the New York City Bar reads Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the international court is "politicized and obsessed with carrying out a headhunt against Israel and the United States."