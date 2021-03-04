© Bas Czerwinski/AP



"The decision of the international court to open an investigation against Israel today for war crimes is absurd. It's undiluted antisemitism and the height of hypocrisy. The state of Israel is under attack this evening. The ICC, which was established to prevent a repeat of the horrors the Nazis instigated against the Jewish people, now turns against the state of the Jewish people. Of course it doesn't say a word against Iran and Syria, and other tyrannical regimes, frequently committing real war crimes."

"The decision to open an investigation followed a painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my office that lasted close to five years. In the end, our central concern must be for the victims of crimes - both Palestinian and Israel - arising from the long cycle of violence and insecurity that has caused deep suffering and despair on all sides. My office will take the same principled, non-partisan approach that it has adopted in all situations over which its jurisdiction is seized."

"This long-awaited step serves Palestine's vigorous effort to achieve justice and accountability as indispensable bases for peace. The crimes committed by the occupation's leaders against the Palestinian people are lasting, systematic and far-reaching".

"We will not accept claims against the exercise of our right and our obligation to defend our citizens. The state of Israel is a strong, Jewish and democratic state which knows how to defend itself and to investigate itself when necessary.



"We are proud of our soldiers, our sons and daughters, the essence of our people, who stand guard for their country generation after generation, a defensive wall against all those who seek our harm."

"We welcome the ICC decision to investigate Israeli occupation war crimes against our people. It is a step forward on the path of achieving justice for the victims of our people. Our resistance is legitimate, and it comes to defend our people. All international laws approve legitimate resistance."

The international criminal court has launched, potentially placing hundreds of Israelis - including soldiers and senior political figures - at risk of prosecution.The long-awaited inquiry, which has been fiercely resisted by Israel, follows years of deliberations over whether the ICC has jurisdiction to investigate and isAnnouncing the investigation, theThe Gambian lawyer added thatIf the investigation identifies suspects allegedly responsible for crimes, prosecutors can ask judges to issuewhich can remain under seal to help authorities apprehend those charged.The move, which Palestinians and human rights groups said was long overdue, was immediately condemned by the Israeli foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, as "morally and legally bankrupt".The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, added in a videotaped statement:The announcement followsThat ruling prompted swift rejection from Jerusalem, with Netanyahu condemning the judges' decision as "pure antisemitism". Joe Biden's administration said it disagreed with ICC action against Israel; however, the US is not a party to the ICC.While some Israeli officials have long feared that an ICC investigation was inevitable,The probe is expected to cover theBensouda said in a statement:While Israel is not a party to the ICC, the Palestinian Authority was accepted after it was ruled that it fulfilled the functions of a state.The Palestinian Authority welcomed Wednesday's move and called for concluding the investigation quickly:The Palestinians joined the court in 2015 and have long pushed for an investigation.Responding to the announcement, theThe investigation will probably also look into alleged crimes by Palestinian militants. Bensouda has saidwhich fired rockets into Israel during the 2014 war.told Reuters:saying the militants use residential areas as cover to launch rockets and leave the military no choice but to strike back.Bensouda said that priorities in the investigation would be "determined in due time" based on constraints including the coronavirus pandemic, limited resources and prosecutors' existing heavy workload.