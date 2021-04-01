© Fred Tanneau/AFP/Getty Images



A French court has fined one of the country's biggest pharmaceutical firms €2.7m (£2.3m) after finding it guilty of deception and manslaughter over a pill linked to the deaths of up to 2,000 people.In one of the biggest medical scandals in France, the privately owned laboratory Servier wasMediator.Theof four years. The French medicines agency, accused of failing to act quickly enough on warnings about the drug, was fined €303,000.to help people lose weight. Its active chemical substance is known as Benfluorex.The French health minister estimatedsaid the president of the criminal court, Sylvie Daunis.The pharmaceutical group was acquitted of charges of fraud.The trial, which opened in 2019, aimed to establish how the medication was allowed to remain on the market for so long in France. The alarm was raised in 2007 by Irène Frachon, a lung specialist from a Brittany hospital, two years before Mediator was withdrawn. Frachon assessed patients' records and warned of a link between the drug and serious heart and pulmonary damage.In the 677-page French indictment,The court case involved 21 defendants and more than 6,500 plaintiffs.Lawyers for Servier argued that the company was unaware of the risks associated with Mediator before 2009, and said it had never pretended it was a diet pill.