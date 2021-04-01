greta thunberg statue

The UCU said the bronze is a 'vanity project' for the outgoing vice-chancellor.


The timing of the unveiling of the Greta Thunberg statue has been criticised after years of cuts at the university.

A £24,000 bronze statue of Greta Thunberg, which has been described as a "vanity project", has been unveiled at the University of Winchester.

The controversial life-size bronze sculpture of the environmental activist has been placed on the university's campus, despite calls from the students' union and staff union to delay the unveiling.

The university was criticised for the timing of the big reveal, with opponents believing that it should have been postponed after years of austerity.

The university had commissioned the £23,760 bronze of Thunberg in 2019 but has since had to make cuts to staff numbers and university services due to the impact of the pandemic.

Last week, students' union president, Megan Ball, told Sky News that it has urged the university to pause the unveiling.

"Students are angry and frustrated, we should have the opportunity to see how their money is being spent," Ms Ball said.

Despite facing criticism from Winchester Student's Union (SU) and the University and College Union (UCU), the university's vice-chancellor Professor Joy Carter said they are "proud to honour" Thunberg.