The timing of the unveiling of the Greta Thunberg statue has been criticised after years of cuts at the university.A £24,000 bronze statue of Greta Thunberg, which has been described as a "vanity project", has been unveiled at the University of Winchester.Last week, students' union president, Megan Ball, told Sky News that it has urged the university to pause the unveiling.Despite facing criticism from Winchester Student's Union (SU) and the University and College Union (UCU), the university's vice-chancellor Professor Joy Carter said they are "proud to honour" Thunberg.