Child enviro-prodigy Greta Thunberg is ripping US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett for declining to give her opinions about the cause of climate change, likening the judge's restraint to lacking a view on gravity."To be fair, I don't have any views on climate change, either," Thunberg said on Thursday on Twitter, mocking Barrett's answers in her Senate confirmation hearing. "Just like I don't have any views on gravity, the fact that the earth is round, photosynthesis nor evolution. But understanding and knowing their existence really makes life in the 21st century so much easier."The Swedish teenager's snarky attack came after Barrett dodged questions from Democrats this week regarding her views on climate change. For instance, Barrett told Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) thatAnd when Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) asked Barrett whether she agreedThunberg wasn't alone in trying to make an issue of Barrett's refusal to pre-judge climate issues. Lobbying group Climate Power 2020 said Barrett "denied climate change three times in three days," and argued that "her repeated climate denial is disqualifying but not surprising."Left-wing media outlets, such as Mother Jones , the Daily Beast and Salon chimed in with articles suggesting that Barrett is a "climate denier," and Gizmodo said her "soft climate denial should be wildly disqualifying." Climate writer Eric Holthaus said, "Quite simply, if you're neutral on climate change, you're complicit in the collapse of the planetary ecosystem upon which the survival of every living thing depends." He called Barrett "scary" and suggested that she "isn't qualified to evaluate factual evidence."But Holthaus stumbled over the issue that might have made Barrett's responses so alarming to him: neutrality."Dear Greta," one commenter wrote, "attending school might help understanding the role of a judge in society and the rule of law." Another tweeted, "As a Supreme Court judge, the role will not be to offer an opinion on scientific issues. It will be to decide if matters coming before her are constitutional ."