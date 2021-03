© YouTube



As President Biden's White House YouTube channel continues to see videos' "dislikes" massively trump "likes,"The move was announced via Twitter on March 30th, with YouTube explaining "in response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we're testing a few new designs that don't show the public dislike count." As a result,The announcement follows National Pulse reports highlighting how the White House's official YouTube channel is seeing its likes get dwarfed by dislikes.At the time of publishing, the video "Five Ways The American Rescue Plan Will Help You" has over eight times as many dislikes as it does likes.