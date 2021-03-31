BidenYouTube
As President Biden's White House YouTube channel continues to see videos' "dislikes" massively trump "likes," the video platform announced it is testing a new design that obscures a public dislike count.

The move was announced via Twitter on March 30th, with YouTube explaining "in response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we're testing a few new designs that don't show the public dislike count." As a result, only the accounts publishing videos will be able to see the dislike to like ratio.
The announcement follows National Pulse reports highlighting how the White House's official YouTube channel is seeing its likes get dwarfed by dislikes.

At the time of publishing, the video "Five Ways The American Rescue Plan Will Help You" has over eight times as many dislikes as it does likes.