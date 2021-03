A white New Jersey college professor has sued his employer for racial discrimination after learning that two black co-workers with credentials allegedly inferior to his own wereWilliam Lavell's lawsuit against Camden County College was filed on Friday in the US District Court in Camden, New Jersey. The 66-year-old chemistry professor alleged that after obtaining payroll data under the state's open records law, he found "stark racial disparities" between his pay and the salaries of two black engineering professors.The lawsuit didn't cite any salaries of other chemistry professors. Lavell lists three degrees on his LinkedIn profile , including a PhD in organic chemistry from Princeton University. He was an assistant professor at the US Naval Academy before joining Camden County College.