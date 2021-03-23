Parents who repeatedly get angry at their children can harm the physical development of their brain structures in a similar fashion to how those structures are impacted by serious abuse.While serious abuse and neglect are already known to stunt the growth of victim's brains, the impact of so-called "harsh parenting" practices below that threshold has not previously been studied.Now new research from the University of Montreal - published in the journal Development and Psychology - has found that some socially acceptable "harsh parenting" practices also result in smaller brain structures.The implications of the new research, conducted by Dr Sabrina Suffren, are that "frequent use of harsh parenting practices can harm a child's development" as well, she said.The study used data from children who had been monitored since their birth in the early 2000s by the University of Montreal's research unit on children's psychosocial maladjustment.As part of this monitoring, parenting practices and child anxiety levels were evaluated annually while the children were between the ages of two and nine.This reporting produced data which was then used to divide the children into groups based on their exposure to persistently harsh parenting practices, and then this data was compared with MRI scans of their brain structures.She added that a study published in 2019 "showed that harsh parenting practices could cause changes in brain function among children, but now we know that they also affect the very structure of children's brains".