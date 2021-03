© Xinhua



A number of individuals in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region plan to sue BBC for producing fake news, spreading rumors about Xinjiang and slandering China's policy in its Xinjiang region, a senior official from the region announced on Thursday.Xu Guixiang, deputy director of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), producing and broadcasting fake news, making irresponsible remarks on Xinjiang-related policies, and spreading rumors and slander, Xu said, noting that the British media outlet has become a platform for the dissemination of Zenz's lies about Xinjiang.A number of enterprises and individuals in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have directed lawyers to sue German national Adrian Zenz , Xinjiang local news outlet ts.cn reported on March 9.Along with Zenz, they will eventually stand in the dock and accept the verdict of law and justice, Xu said.These anti-China forces are in collusion and have staged farcical and absurd scenes that are disgusting and make people laugh," Xu said.Xu said that Xinjiang has made unprecedented achievements in its economic and social development and improvement of people's livelihoods, showing social stability with people living and working in peace and contentment. People of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang have a growing sense of fulfilment, happiness and security, he said."Zenz's so-called 'research report' will be swept into the dustbin of history together with himself, and will be spurned by the 25 million people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang," Xu said.