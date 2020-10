© Stefan Kiefer / Global Look Press



an increasing number of Britons believe that the BBC does not deliver on the promise of being politically non-partial, which is enshrined in its charter

It appears that so many people want to cancel their TV licenses in Britain that the BBC cannot cope with the outflow. However, some critics suggest the broadcaster is deliberately hampering the process."We have more calls than usual at the moment, and they are taking longer to answer as we operate in accordance with Covid-19 government guidelines," a spokesman for the BBC told the Express newspaper, when asked why its phone lines were clogged.And the tens of thousands of people who dodge it face prosecution and fines each year - and may even be sent to prison.However, the broadcaster has recently been facing an outflow of paying license holders, in part becauseUnfortunately for those who can't get through to cancel their licenses by phone, their chances of doing so online may be equally frustrating, according to Defund the BBC, a campaign group that wants to reform the entire system.campaign director Rebecca Ryan told the newspaper."Imagine if this happened with vehicle tax? There would rightly be uproar."The financial pressure on the broadcaster may increase still further soon, if the British government goes ahead with its plan to decriminalize license fee evasion, potentially making the practice even more widespread.