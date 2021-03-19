Society's Child
Polling firm characterizes asking a woman out as a form of "sexual harassment"
Summit News
Wed, 17 Mar 2021 10:43 UTC
Yes, really.
After the tragic abduction and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in London, protesters demanded all manner of new measures, including a 6pm curfew for men.
Others are now pushing for "misogyny" to be made a hate crime, as if murderers would have second thoughts about abducting and killing a woman because of a law that primarily targets speech.
Absolutely none of these professional activists demanded that the law be changed so women who carry pepper spray aren't hit with the same legal penalty as they would be for carrying a gun, which is currently the law in the UK.
The moral panic is now so hysterical that lines are being blurred to the extent that normal male behavior towards women is being treated on a par with actual predatory criminal activity.
A YouGov survey asked respondents, "Which potential forms of sexual harassment do European women most commonly experience?"
One of these forms of "sexual harassment" is "Asked you out for a drink." This is placed on a par with men flashing their genitals and physically assaulting women.
One wonders how men and women are ever going to meet each other if asking a woman out on a date is deemed to be a form of misogynistic harassment.
However, such views aren't just shared by women.
Men have had all their confidence and natural masculine inclinations so browbeaten out of them by modernity that a survey by the Economist in 2017 found that a full 25% of millennial men in the United States think "asking to go for a drink" is a form of sexual harassment.
The numbers now are probably even higher.
Reader Comments
1) Do you choose to wear a mask?
2) Did you choose to accept the mark of the beast? (maybe call it the covid1984 vaccine)
But I sympathize with any teenagers or young adults living in this dystopia....
So I can only guess that the only "normal" way now is for the woman to initiate whatever it is she wants. Yeah but what will happen if the man is not interested in a particular woman ? The way things are going...
All attempts at deviating from this reality have led to a state of affairs in which most most men would rather hang themselves than ask a woman out for a drink.
And they want to take this further?