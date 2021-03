Votes shows Catalonia is a national issue

Separatists plan to appeal

European lawmakers have voted to waive the immunity of the former Catalan leader along with two other separatists MEPs. The move could pave the way for their extradition.The European Parliament voted on Tuesday in favor of lifting immunity from the former leader of Spain's Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont The lawmakers also waived immunity for Toni Comin, the former Catalan health minister, and former regional education minister Clara Ponsati.In the decision on Puigdemont, 400 legislators voted for the waiver of immunity, 248 were against and 45 abstained.The motions against Comin and Ponsati were adopted by 404 votes to 247, the parliament said.The three MEPs have already announced that they will take the case to the EU's highest court, the European Court of Justice.