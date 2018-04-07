Spain has accused the Catalan separatist leader of rebellion, but a court in Berlin said the charge was not valid in GermanyFormer Catalan President Carles Puigdemont can be released on bail, a German court said on Thursday, adding that whilePuigdemont was arrested on entering Germany last month on a Spanish-issued warrant.Spain has accused the Catalan separatist of rebellion and corruption after he organised an unsanctioned independence referendum.The court, in Berlin, said the rebellion charge Puigdemont faced in SpainProceedings to decide whether to extradite him on corruption charges could continue, it said. It set bail at €75,000 (US$91,710)."There is a risk of flight," the court found in its explanation of its decision to grant bail. "But since extradition on rebellion charges is impermissible, the risk of flight is substantially lessened."The Spanish government was not immediately able to comment.