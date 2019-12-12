Mapmakers will have to make changes many times, because, thankfully, borders do change. Our aspiration is that those changes were enacted not through wars, marriages among royal families, and colonization, but according to the will of the people.

"And if anyone else asks to become an independent republic, they will not be thrown into jail for it. Nobody will be expelled, persecuted, criminalized for executing their right. Asking shall never be a crime."

The EU can be prosperous even if it comprises of scores of small independent nations, says fugitive former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont. If the number of members was an issue, the EU would not accept new ones, he adds.The former Catalan president is a wanted man in Spain for organizing a referendum on the independence of his home state two years ago. Voices opposing Catalan independence came not only from Madrid, but also Brussels.There is, of course, an obvious distinction between the lands he mentioned. The former three are parts of internationally-recognized states. Albania and Northern Macedonia are sovereign nations in their own right while the status of Kosovo is highly disputed.Puigdemont insists that the example of a non-violent battle for independence which he and his supporters set should be welcomed. Otherwise people with similar aspirations would see that "the only way of becoming independent is [through] war and armed conflict, with the international community intervening later, as was the case with Yugoslavia." For instance, Bougainville Island, which has a long history of a violent struggle for independence from Papua New Guinea, is currently trying to become a sovereign state through a referendum.An independent Catalonia would grant its people the same right of self-determination that it was denied by the Spanish government, Puigdemont said. Val d'Aran, a small mountain valley in the north of Catalonia is one area where people may seek one.