© Fox News



"In the class, William, along with all the students, was asked to publicly reveal his race, gender, religious, and sexual identities, and then attach derogatory labels to those identities. Students were then asked to 'undo and unlearn' their "beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors that stem from oppression."



"William was understandably reluctant to label himself as 'privileged' or an 'oppressor,'" the profile goes on to say, adding that "while William is the only student in the class who appears to be white — he has light skin and green eyes — he is, in fact, mixed race."

A Las Vegas mother sued her biracial son's high school after he failed a 'Critical Race Theory' class for refusing to confess to his 'white dominance.' Due to the failing grade, her son may not get the chance to graduate.Democracy Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada forced Gabrielle Clark's son, William, to take a mandatory course called 'Sociology of Change.'According to a crowdfunding website called Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism , William refused to label himself as 'privileged' and an 'oppressor' because he is mixed race.The website states:Gabrielle Clark filed a lawsuit against the high school after they allegedly threatened to keep her son from graduating.According to the lawsuit , the Clark's are seekingDemocracy Prep Academy issued a statement to The Daily Mail , defending their curriculum, which read, "Our curriculum teaches students about American democracy and movements for social change throughout our history. We strongly disagree with how the curriculum has been characterized in this filing."The Clark's told The Daily Mail that "they also want the court to prevent the school from denying William a high school diploma and accommodate him with 'an alternative non-discriminatory, non-confessional class."