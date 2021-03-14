Democracy Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada forced Gabrielle Clark's son, William, to take a mandatory course called 'Sociology of Change.'
According to a crowdfunding website called Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism, William refused to label himself as 'privileged' and an 'oppressor' because he is mixed race.
The website states:
"In the class, William, along with all the students, was asked to publicly reveal his race, gender, religious, and sexual identities, and then attach derogatory labels to those identities. Students were then asked to 'undo and unlearn' their "beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors that stem from oppression."Gabrielle Clark filed a lawsuit against the high school after they allegedly threatened to keep her son from graduating.
"William was understandably reluctant to label himself as 'privileged' or an 'oppressor,'" the profile goes on to say, adding that "while William is the only student in the class who appears to be white — he has light skin and green eyes — he is, in fact, mixed race."
According to the lawsuit, the Clark's are seeking "monetary damages, including compensatory and punitive damages, for the damage done to William Clark's future academic and professional prospects, and for the Defendants' deliberate and protracted harassment, emotional abuse, and violation of Plaintiffs' Constitutional Rights."
Democracy Prep Academy issued a statement to The Daily Mail, defending their curriculum, which read, "Our curriculum teaches students about American democracy and movements for social change throughout our history. We strongly disagree with how the curriculum has been characterized in this filing."
The Clark's told The Daily Mail that "they also want the court to prevent the school from denying William a high school diploma and accommodate him with 'an alternative non-discriminatory, non-confessional class."
Read the filing:
