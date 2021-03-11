Puppet Masters
Minnesota judge reinstates third-degree murder charge against ex-officer Chauvin in Floyd death
Just the News
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 19:20 UTC
The trial began Tuesday with jury selection. Chauvin already faced charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter, according to CNN.
Chauvin has pleaded not guilty. Arguments are expected to start March 29.
The decision by Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill to grant a motion to reinstate the charge was expected.
Floyd died in police custody May 25, 2020, sparking a summer of protests on police brutality against black males.
Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder in the days after Floyd's death, but Cahill dismissed the count in October, saying it did not apply to the circumstances of this case. The state appealed that ruling, and the Minnesota Court of Appeals ordered Cahill to reconsider the motion to reinstate the charge last week, CNN also reports.
Comment:
- Minneapolis hunkers down with extreme security ahead of trial of George Floyd's alleged killer
- Fired Minneapolis officer charged with murder in death of George Floyd
- Promoting Propaganda? Minneapolis to hire influencers to spread 'City Approved' information during trial over George Floyd's death
- Body camera transcripts reveal new details about night of George Floyd's death
- New court filings reveal medical examiner thought George Floyd had 'fatal level' of fentanyl in system
- Black Lives Matter's story of racist killing of George Floyd may fall apart
Reader Comments
There's been a lot of this BS, and the stories seem to be riddled with plot holes, but I don't care for this cop either. Maybe he's been doing the job too long. Maybe he was always been this casual about assault...when he does it. I really don't know. Maybe a good judge should indeed look at this case, not me...is there such a thing anymore? I'd hate to have to roll the dice on that myself.
The BLM movement has destroyed the credibility of a black mans voice, IMO, and maybe that is their function (well done, then). I've seen stronger cases, like the one where that man gets shot as his girlfriend just live streams the hole thing..."This is my boyfriend choking to death on his blood, OMG." That one really pissed me off. That man did nothing to provoke that into happening (cop just freaked out and shot him) and he was an asset to his community. A good strong working man, IMO. A regular guy trying to something more. I would like to see someone hang for that one, indeed I would. This one? IDK. Cops need to be able to do the right thing even when it sucks, or find a different career.
..
Pick a card. Any card..[Link]
Adam bin Laden
Usama bin Floyd
George bin Lanza
Robin bin Batman
Babies bin incubators
Lucky bin Larry