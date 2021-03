© REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Texas' decision to walk back Covid-19 restrictions like mask mandates has triggered plenty of meltdowns, the worst of which have included prominent liberals showing their true colors and apparently wishing death on the state.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement that he was ending Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in his state got about the reactions you would expect this week. Conservatives mainly praised him, while most liberals labeled him a "mass murderer" or "reckless" leader.The worst reactions though have shined an unflattering light on a dark corner of today's political divisions.It should be noted here that vaccine distribution is still underway in Texas. Disagreement on the effectiveness of masks and lockdowns at this stage in the pandemic does not equate to an entire state believing the virus is a hoax, as some clearly seem to believe. If one needs to effectively stay in lockdown for eternity to prove they take Covid-19 seriously then it is the collective response from Covid fear-mongers that is flirting with hoax territory.Olbermann and Moore are outspoken liberals who have spent the last four years almost exclusively - and exhaustively - focused on Donald Trump. Nearly every piece of content they put out was aimed at taking down the man they seemed hellbent on convincing the rest of us was the assured death of democracy. They became as much products of the man as they were critics. Trump became essential to their careers and relevance. As he also did to so many others in both Hollywood and the media. Jim Acosta, anyone? Kathy Griffin?This is why people such as Moore and Olbermann leading digital charges against an entire state for giving people the option to drop the masks and attend large-crowd events should not be surprising, but ratherIt's just more obvious now. There are no jokes or clever remarks about Trump's hair or diet habits to mask the hatred in. Saying millions of people do not deserve a vaccine simply because their state appears to lean the opposite way as you politically is just par for the course. No masks? No shutdown? No vaccine for you. That's how it works now for too many on the left.Zachary Leeman is the author of the novel Nigh and journalist who covers art and culture. He has previously written for outlets such as Breitbart, LifeZette, and BizPac Review among others. Follow him on Twitter @WritingLeeman