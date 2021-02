A grand jury voted not to indict the Rochester police officers who were involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude , the New York Attorney General said Tuesday."When I was here in September, I made a commitment to the Prude Family and the Rochester community, I would do everything in my power to ensure justice was served in the death of Daniel Prude," Attorney General Letitia James said."My office presented an extensive case and we saw a different outcome than the one the grand jury handed us today.""The criminal justice system is badly in need of reform. It was built to protect and shield officers from wrongdoing and accountability," she said.But for months afterwards, the details of his death were unclear until the family got their hands on body-camera footage from the incident.The videos, which was reminiscent of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, showed seven officers laughing at the naked man while he sat cuffed during the episode.Reports emerged after the chief's firing that police commanders had tried to get the city to delay releasing the footage from the deadly encounter — fearing a backlash from the public following the summer demonstrations over the death of Floyd.The videos sparked two weeks of protests and s federal lawsuit over the alleged cover-up.Singletary later alleged in a notice of claim the mayor had asked him to downplay her role in the fallout from Prude's death.