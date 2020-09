Rochester's Police Chief La'Ron Singletary, along with his entire command staff, resigned on Tuesday in the wake of the riots following the release of body cam footage showing the arrest of Daniel Prude in March, according to the Democrat and Chronicle Rochester's Mayor Lovely Warren confirmed Singletary's resignation in a press release, saying that he and Commander Morabito both announced their retirement. She thanks the Singletary and Morabito for their service, saying that she appreciated their work.Warren said that "We have spoken about maintaining our restraint regarding the ongoing protests and ask all involved to remain peaceful. While the timing and tenor of these resignations is difficult, we have faced tough times before. I truly believe that we will get through this.""As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character," the Singletary said in a statement. "The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude's death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for."Local Black Lives Matter activist Melanie Funchess noted that her "question is, with him retiring, will a whole story come out?"The NY State Attorney General, Letitia James, said that a grand jury would be called to look into the death of Prude. This is standard procedure in New York, where the death of an unarmed individual in police custody is turned over to the state attorney general's office. That investigation is ongoing. The body cam footage was released by the family, who had put in a request to see that video.