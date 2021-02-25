© Metropolitan Police



More than 20 people are facing fines after police shut down an illegal party at a south London barber shop.Body-worn camera footage shows officers walking through an empty section of the shop before opening a door to a separate room where a group of people had crammed inside.Inspector Kathy Morteo, of the Met's south area command, said: 'Everyone knows that it is neither lawful nor safe for such events to take place while the country is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.'The Health Protection Regulations are in place for good and easily understood reasons, and it is our role to enforce them in London.'A group of 31 of the force's own officers are facing £200 Covid-19 fines for getting their hair cut by a barber while on duty at a police station.They all had trims from a professional hairdresser at Bethnal Green police station on January 17.Each faces a fine and the two officers that organised the event are under investigation for potential misconduct.