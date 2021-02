© AFP or licensors



There "may well be a role of vaccine certification", he said, but there are "some ethical issues, issues about discrimination, to what extent can government compel such use of certification".

e can't, I'm afraid, rule out re-imposing restrictions at local or regional level

England is on a "one way road to freedom", Boris Johnson has said as he revealed his four-step route out of lockdown, which could see all aspects of society reopened by June 21.The prime minister, laying out his roadmap out of lockdown , said he hopes to fully reopen the country and remove all limits on social contact within months,He told a Downing Street press conference that the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations had "shifted the odds in our favour", allowing for a gradual reopening of society.Mr Johnson suggested the reopening of some aspects of society, such as ticketed events, could be facilitated by certificates which show someone has been vaccinated - also known as vaccine passports.The four-step plan would mean a "wretched year" can "give way to a spring and a summer that will be very different and incomparably better"."The end really is in sight," he added, as he looked ahead to the first lifting of restrictions; the reopening of schools on March 8.While the reopening of schools is almost guaranteed to go ahead,, the PM warned that the rest of his plan is subject to delay.Ministers will check if England can pass four "tests" before allowing restrictions to lift.Mr Johnson warned the Covid-19 threat "remains substantial", but said he was able to plan for a lifting of restrictions due to the "extraordinary success" of the vaccine rollout.However, even with every adult set to have been offered a jab by July, Mr Johnson said: "No vaccine can ever be 100 per cent effective, nor will everyone take them up."He added:and sadly more deaths."This would happen whenever lockdown is lifted, whether now or in six or nine months, because there will always be some vulnerable people who are not protected by the vaccine."There is therefore no credible route to a Zero Covid Britain or indeed a Zero Covid World."Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty echoed the PM, saying the virus is "likely to be a problem, in particular, in the winter for the next few winters".He added: "I'm afraid, for the foreseeable future,."But, the PM said, restrictions cannot be in place forever and each step out of lockdown will be "irreversible"."We are setting out on what I hope and believe is a one way road to freedom," Mr Johnson told MPs.He was unable to guarantee, however, that there will not be a return to restrictions.if evidence suggests they are necessary to contain or suppress a new variant which escapes the vaccines." Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister should listen to his scientific advisers and not Tory lockdown-sceptics when deciding on the next steps."If he does not, we will waste all the sacrifices of the last 12 months," he warned., though leaders of devolved administrations have been in contact to coordinate a lifting of restrictions.The government said MPs will be asked to vote on the new plan before Easter recess, but a defeat for the PM is highly unlikely due to his huge Commons majority.To see the details for the 'roadmap out of lockdown' click here