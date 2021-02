© AFP / dpa / Christophe Gateau

Germany should fight all forms of discrimination by amending its basic laws to provide guarantees to minorities and create a special "social cohesion" ministry, a group of MPs said in a manifesto that sparked controversy online."All forms of group-related enmity should be outlawed," read the manifesto, which is supported by the German Bundestag Vice President Claudia Roth and other prominent Green MPs and MEPs. Its authors called for the state to be given a special mandate to "protect" the rights of minorities."Germany is an immigration society and discrimination is a phenomenon a large part of our diverse society has to deal on a daily basis," the manifesto published by Die Zeit newspaper says.The fact that most top positions in politics, business and science are occupied by people who "hardly represent" the vibrant diversity of the modern German society also does not help the matter, the document adds.Some of the most controversial suggestions involve granting minorities special rights when it comes to legal complaints so that they are more "able and willing to take legal action against any experienced discrimination." One such suggestion says that the burden of proof should be placed with a defendant in such cases each time the "first indications" of discrimination are discovered.Additionally, any new legislation or government regulation passed in Germany in the future should also get a "diversity impact analysis," similar to a regulatory impact analysis, to see what effect it could have on diversity before it comes into force."Instead of individual measures, we finally need an overall concept in order to achieve equality... for all people," said the Greens former spokeswoman for women's politics, Gesine Agena. "That is a central task for the next federal government."The document was treated by some German media as part of the party's election campaign ahead of the upcoming parliamentary vote in September. Yet, it appears that not many Germans appreciated such a "concept."The German Greens, however, are no strangers to controversial suggestions. Back in 2019, they sought to introduce a climate clause to any future draft legislation to ensure that it would not harm the global fight against climate change. "There needs to be a CO2 brake in the constitution," the party' co-chair, Annalena Baerbock, said at that time. In summer 2020, the Greens' second leader, Robert Habeck, called for the term 'race' to be removed from the German basic law altogether.