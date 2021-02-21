The head of MI6 has issued a public apology for unjust treatment in the past of staff and recruits because of their sexuality, acknowledging that talented and brave people who wanted to serve their country suffered because of ignorance and prejudice.Although same-sex relationships were decriminalised in 1967, the intelligence agencies continued to bar LGBT+ entrants until 1991. Even after that date, Richard Moore pointed out, serving officers who had not disclosed their sexuality during the vetting process faced harsh treatment.The ban on LGBT+ entrants, said Mr Moore, was based on "misguided view" that they would be more susceptible to blackmail than straight people by hostile states, making them a security risk."This was wrong, unjust and discriminatory. Today, I apologise on behalf of MI6 for the way our LGBT+ colleagues and fellow citizens were treated and express my regret to those whose lives were affected.""I pay tribute to the extraordinary resilience and loyalty to Service and country of LGBT+ colleagues past and present who slowly turned the tide by educating their workmates and fighting for change. As well as apologising, I am thanking current and former LGBT+ colleagues for the contribution they have made, and continue to make, to MI6 and to our country", said Mr Moore.A series of Cold War espionage cases involving LGBT+ individuals led to linking sexuality with betrayal in public minds. Two of the Cambridge Five spy ring, Guy Burgess and Anthony Blunt, were gay, while a third, Donald MacLean, was bisexual. All, however, had chosen to work for the Russians because of ideological reasons, rather than being blackmailed into doing so.The media played its part in seeking to whip up witch-hunts. In one example from 1963, after the Vassall case, national tabloid the Sunday Mirror offered the intelligence and security services tips on "How to Spot a Possible Homo". The list included "his tie has the latest knot", "an unnaturally strong affection for his mother" and a "gay little wiggle".