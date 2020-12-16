© Twitter

A study published after nine years revealed that, "All but one child treated for gender dysphoria with puberty-blocking drugs at a leading NHS clinic also received cross-sex hormones."

Ludicrously argues that natural puberty is wrong because kids can't consent.Yes, really.Zachary Antolak began as a gay man but now identifies as a lesbian woman named Zinnia Jones and is in a polyamorous relationship with another lesbian named Heather and a 'trans woman' named Penny.What better example of obvious mental stability to decide which chemicals to bombard your children with?"If children can't consent to puberty blockers which pause any permanent changes even with the relevant professional evaluation, how can they consent to the permanent and irreversible changes that come with their own puberty with no professional evaluation whatsoever?" tweeted Jones."An inability to offer informed consent or understand the long-term consequences is actually an argument for putting every single cis and trans person on puberty blockers until they acquire that ability," he added."Only the Devil knows what sick nightmares, hatched in the depraved fantasies of guys like Zinnia, may soon be mandated by the Feds under Democrat rule. Those who aren't on board will be silenced by "hate speech" laws. Their children will be confiscated."Meanwhile, the High Court in London recently ruled that under-16's cannot give informed consent to be treated with puberty-blocking drugs.