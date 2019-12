risen more than thirty-fold in a decade

"GIDS takes a considered and thoughtful approach, and supports clinicians to engage openly and supportively with patients and parents.



'We have conducted exit interviews with all departing staff to understand their motivations and identify any areas of concern.



'The work is demanding and the pressures of operating in a busy service facing a high level of unfair criticism are intense, their motivations are as individual as they are."

She said: "Mainly the thing that was fueling me was that I didn't fit in and then I was slowly drip fed this idea that you could change sex."

A transgender clinic has been hit by 35 resignations in three years, as psychologists warn of "overdiagnoses" of gender dysphoria among children.The concerns were raised by six psychologists who have resigned from London's children's gender-identity service in the past three years.Thirty-five psychologists have resigned from London's Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust since 2016, the investigation by Sky News reveals.The service had 2,590 young patients referred to them last year, compared with just 77 patients a decade ago. It sees children under the age of 18 and, in rare cases, some as young as three.In a statement, the GODS said it supports every young person on a case-by-case basis, as an individual.People with gender dysphoria experience discomfort or distress because they feel there is mismatch between their biological sex and identity.This gives children the time to consider whether they truly want to make the transition to the opposite sex. But the drugs interfere with natural hormone production and can cause mood swings.The next stage is hormone therapy. It sees youngsters take testosterone, if transitioning to a male, or oestrogen, if switching to female. This is normally not given to people under 16 because it is irreversible and can eventually make patients infertile.Gender-reassignment surgery, the final step in transitioning from one sex to another, is reserved for patients over 18.She said she was glad she never took irreversible steps to become male.